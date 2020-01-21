The architect of Loras College’s soccer powerhouse is moving on.
Loras announced the resignation of associate athletic director and men’s soccer coach Dan Rothert on Tuesday.
A former Duhawks soccer player and 1996 Loras graduate, Rothert coached the men’s soccer team since 1998, winning more than 600 matches in his tenure. He also coached the women’s program until 2015, developing both programs into conference powers.
Over his 22 seasons, Rothert’s teams won 20 conference championships and made 22 NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
As surprising as the move was, the time to move on was right, he said.
“It’s been a couple years coming, to be honest,” Rothert said Tuesday. “It was just the right time based on getting a coach in here so they can have a spring season and get their recruiting class finalized, and not drop a bomb in June and then everything goes sideways. I love Loras College. I want them to be as successful as possible, so I definitely didn’t want that to be an issue.”
With three children at home — ages 8, 10 and 13 — Rothert expressed a desire to spend more time with his wife, Karen, and family. He plans to pursue other professional opportunities in the Dubuque area.
“My kids are getting to that sports age,” he said. “I have a seventh-grader and he’s getting into different school sports and their games are at 4 o’clock in the afternoon and guess what? That’s when I’m seeing a high school kid play, or that’s when I have practice and it’s become challenging to do that. As I told my kids, the next 10 years is all I got left. Then they’re gone and they’re off in college doing their thing, and I don’t want to miss those years.”
The Rothert family’s gain is a major loss for the Duhawks.
Rothert posted a career record of 615-213-51, including a 270-96-24 mark leading the women’s program.
“Dan played a major role in establishing the sustained success in the men’s soccer program,” Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen said in a statement. “We wish him success in his future endeavors.”
Rothert led the men’s team to 12 NCAA tournament appearances and five Final Fours. The Duhawks’ 2015 national runner-up trophy marks the best finish in program history, and capped a run of three national semifinals appearances in four seasons.
In the four seasons since, Loras has gone 55-23-2 with one NCAA tournament appearance and three losses to Luther in the conference tournament final. The Duhawks advanced to the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
“Trying to recapture that lightning in a bottle we had for 10 to 15 years became a strain on me personally and my family,” Rothert said. “Although it’s a surprise to a lot of people, it’s something that’s been nagging at me for quite a bit.”
The men won eight tournament championships and 12 regular-season titles under Rothert. From 2010 through 2013, his women’s program didn’t lose a single Iowa Conference match — regular season or tournament.
Loras went 15-6-1 in Rothert’s final season, finishing with a 2-1 loss to Luther in the American Rivers Conference tournament title match.
“I’ll be Loras’ biggest fan. I’m actually looking forward to that side of it, just to watch it and enjoy it and see it from a different perspective,” he said. “I think that’s going to be exciting.”
Rothert was named associate athletic director in 2015. Former player and then-associate head coach Matt Pucci took over the women’s program in 2015.
“I just want to thank Loras, all the past and present student-athletes, administration, colleagues,” Rothert said. “It has been a wonderful place to work and we wouldn’t have had the success without all those wonderful people. I think that’s what makes Loras great, is the people. I don’t think I could have done it without all those people.”