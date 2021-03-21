Local talents have signed new deals with teams in the National Football League.
The Houston Texans are signing former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson to a one-year deal, according to NBC Sports.
Erickson, who starred at Darlington High School, has been a standout on special teams for the Bengals during his five seasons with the team. He’s primarily served as Cincinnati’s punt returner.
Erickson also returned kickoffs his first three years with the team before deferring to Brandon Wilson in that role the last two years.
The former undrafted free agent out of the University of Wisconsin had just 198 snaps as part of the Bengals offense last season, catching 12 passes for 139 yards in 16 games. His career-highs came in 2019 with 43 catches for 529 yards.
Former UW-Platteville star wide receiver Dan Arnold has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. Peter Schrager of NFL Media reported the deal was for two years and $6 million.
Making the switch to tight end after joining the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, Arnold reunites with former Saints assistant Joe Brady, who is the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. Arnold spent 2018 and part of 2019 with the Saints.
Arnold, 26, played last season in Arizona, seeing action in all 16 games for the Cardinals and starting five. He made 31 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns.
In his three seasons, Arnold has appeared in 31 games with seven starts. He has 51 catches for 715 yards and seven touchdowns.
Bears release Fuller, sign Trufant — The Chicago Bears released former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract to replace him.
Fuller, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. He also made the Pro Bowl the following year when he picked off three passes. Fuller had one interception last season. According to NBC Sports, Fuller agreed to terms on a deal with the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
Trufant played his first seven seasons in Atlanta after being drafted out of Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in 2013. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and signed a two-year, $21 million deal with Detroit last year that included $14 million guaranteed.
Giants add Golladay — The New York Giants’ anemic offense is adding quite possibly the best free agent receiver on the market.
The Giants on Saturday signed former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay to a four-year contract worth roughly $80 million in the hopes of giving quarterback Daniel Jones a big-threat receiver.
Golloday spent three days with the Giants as the two sides got to know each other and the team’s medical staff got a chance to examine the 27-year-old, who was limited to five games last season by a hip flexor problem.
Neal, Cowboys agree to 1-year deal — The Cowboys and free agent safety Keanu Neal agreed on a $5 million, one-year deal that will reunite the former Atlanta player with new Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Neal spent his first five seasons with the Falcons after getting drafted in the first round in 2016 when Quinn was coach.