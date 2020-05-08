Here is a capsule look at area boys track and field teams in the Six Rivers West Conference whose seasons were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic:
BELMONT
Key returners — Brady Johnson (sr.), Payton Nielsen (jr.), Tristen Gilbertson (sr.), Zach Mester (sr.), Trenton Shepherd (soph.), Connor Varvil (soph.)
Outlook — The last couple of seasons for the Braves have been top heavy. They graduated a solid class of sectional qualifiers heading into this year, but another quality group of seniors awaited in 2020 in Johnson, Gilbertson and Mester. Nielsen, Shepherd and Varvil will pick up next year and all three demonstrate versatility for some meets with a lot of range down the road.
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/ SHULLSBURG
Coach — Paul Raley
Key returners — Caleb O’Neill (sr.), Kellen Gunnell (sr.), Holden Murphy (sr.), Matt Davis (sr.), Chandler Kelly (jr.), Jake Fawcett (jr.), Niko Karavergos (jr.), Dominic Cummins (jr.), Alex Gordon (soph.), Evan Graves (soph.), Ben Vandigo (soph.), Jackson Klang (soph.)
Outlook — One of the great bummers about the spring sports shutdown is that terrific athletes like Davis — the reigning Division 3 high jump champion — won’t get to put those terrific performances on display one last time. A senior, Davis graduates as the Six Rivers Conference record-holder in the high jump at 6-foot-6, while also qualifying for state in the 200. O’Neill and Murphy also walk this year carrying sectional-qualifier acclaim.
CASSVILLE/POTOSI
Coach — Tina McDonald
Key returners — Dylan Duvall (sr.), Jeffrey Jacobson (sr.), Nelson Bauer (sr.), Tyler Thingvold (sr.), Gunnar Stappert (sr.), Cody Klein (soph.), Kyle Klein (soph.), Connor McKillip (soph.)
Outlook — Another quality senior class that unfortunately fell victim to circumstances. Duvall, Jacobson, Bauer, Thingvold and Stappert were all returning state qualifiers eager to punch their tickets back to La Crosse. One caveat is that we haven’t seen the last of Duvall at the UW-La Crosse track; he’s committed to run hurdles there next year in NCAA Division III athletics.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Shane Sperle
Key returners — Dan Kerscher (sr.), Connor Mumm (sr.), Zach Zimmer (sr.), Bryly Clark (sr.), Eric Breuer (sr.), Will Esser (sr.), John Mims (sr.), Ryan West (sr.), Chris Hernandez (sr.), Bryan Barrita (sr.), Blake Laufenberg (sr.), Kaine Baus (sr.), Brad Hoffman (jr.), Jaesyn Hammill (jr.), Brett Kerscher (jr.), Estevan Duran (jr.), Calen Fox (jr.), Kris Warrington (jr.), Zach Fischer (jr.), EthanJames Hunt (jr.), Kyle Adrian (jr.), Kaden Kaufman (jr.), Gavin Esser (jr.), Sam White (jr.), Xander Zach (jr.), Seth Breuer (soph.), Owen Hamilton (soph.), Sam Reuter (soph.), Carter Bausch (soph.)
Outlook — A state qualifier in throws last season, Laufenberg headlined a loaded River Ridge team that was looking very competitive in each event this year. Hunt and Barrita were set to lead the Timberwolves’ sprints group and with a lot of depth at mid-to-long distance events, coach Sperle believed this team had a shot to contend for the Six Rivers title this year.