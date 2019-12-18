Braden Doyle kind of wishes the USHL didn’t have to go on its holiday break this week.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman has been on a tear of late with four goals and four assists during a season-best five-game point streak. And on Tuesday, the USHL named him its defenseman of the week for the second consecutive week.
“Everything has been going so well for myself and the team, so you don’t want to break the streak,” said Doyle, a Boston University recruit and a sixth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings this summer. “But, hopefully, we can continue the way we’ve been playing when we get back next week.”
Doyle registered a goal and an assist in the Saints’ 3-2 victory at Green Bay on Friday and added another assist in a 7-2 decision over the Gamblers the following night in Dubuque. Through 22 games, Doyle has five goals and 17 points to rank third in the USHL in scoring by a defenseman. Chicago’s Owen Power and Uula Ruikka rank 1-2 with 25 and 18 points, respectively.
Doyle became the first defenseman to earn back-to-back weekly awards from the USHL since Tri-City’s Ronnie Attard accomplished the feat in Weeks 20 and 21 last season. Attard earned the USHL’s defenseman and player of the year awards, became a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers last season and has been a dominant force as a freshman at Western Michigan University.
“It’s awesome to be in the same company as Ronnie Attard,” said Doyle, a Lynnfield, Mass., native. “He pretty lit it up last year and he’s lighting it up again this year. And it’s pretty cool to be the first guy to go back-to-back this year.”
The Saints return to USHL action with a two-game series next Friday and Saturday at Cedar Rapids.
Teddy Bear Total — The Saints collected 1,296 stuffed animals during their 10th annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 7. Dylan Jackson scored the goal that prompted fans to toss the stuffed animals onto the ice in support of the local Toys for Tots initiative. ImOn Communications sponsored the evening.
“There is one kind of toy that we have not had to purchase for Marine Corps Toys For Tots in the Dubuque area for a number of years, and those are plush toys,” said Bryce Parks, who coordinates the local Toys for Tots campaign. “The massive amount of teddy bears that come in each season from the Saints is enough to fully serve that need in the tri-states annually. And when you are serving 5,000 kids in four counties, that’s no small feat. We can focus our dollars elsewhere and know that the little ones will always have all the cuddly toys they’ll ever need.”