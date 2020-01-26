Marissa Schroeder eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark for Loras on Saturday. But the Duhawks are reeling from the end result of their latest game.
NCAA Division III No. 8-ranked Loras blew a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter by getting outscored, 33-16, in the final frame in a 76-66 loss to Luther in the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Duhawks (16-2, 7-2 American Rivers Conference) dating all the way back to Dec. 4. The Norse have accounted for both Duhawk losses this season.
Schroeder, a Bellevue Marquette graduate, needed just two points entering Saturday to reach the milestone. She cracked 1,000 on a jump shot midway through the first quarter, giving Loras a 10-6 lead at the time. She finished with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds. Courtney Schnoor finished with 13 points to lead Loras, which led Luther, 50-43, after the third quarter.
Clarke 84, Missouri Valley 69 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase scored 26 points, going 14-for-17 from the free-throw line and the NAIA No. 21-ranked Pride bounced back from a rare loss earlier this week.
Simpson 72, Dubuque 46 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas and Josie Thomas scored 10 points apiece, but the Spartans couldn’t recover from a 41-14 halftime deficit.
UW-Platteville 63, UW-River Falls 51 — At Platteville, Wis.: Morgan Horstman led all scorers with 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting and the Pioneers earned a WIAC win on Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 93, Simpson 83 — At Stoltz Center: Peter Ragen went off for 23 points and the Spartans (12-6) shot 49.2 percent as a team to earn their fifth win in the American Rivers Conference.
Loras 87, Luther 46 — At Loras: JT Ford scored 18 points, one of four Duhawks in double figures in the win.
UW-River Falls 74, UW-Platteville 68 — At River Falls, Wis.: A one-point halftime lead slipped away from the No. 11-ranked Pioneers despite a 21-point night from Justin Stovall.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 74, Chicago Perspective-Leadership 57 — At Fulton, Ill.: Kendrick Watkins-Hogue scored a team-high 20 points, leading the Iowa Class 4A No. 8 Rams to victory.
Cascade 62, South Winneshiek 35 — At Calmar, Iowa: Michael Trumm scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers and the Cougars outscored South Winneshiek, 19-5, in the fourth quarter of a blowout win.
East Dubuque 51, Somonauk 32 — At Fulton, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Ben Tressel added 12 and the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter with a 19-2 run.
Darlington 81, Iowa-Grant 58 — At Livingston, Wis.: Caiden Rankin scored 25 points, Carter Lancaster finished with 23 and the Redbirds blew out the Panthers on Friday night.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 33, Orion 30 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Brianna Dietzel finished with a game-high 14 points with two 3-pointers and the Warriors rallied in the second half.
Shullsburg 57, River Ridge/Scales Mound 33 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt scored 16 points with 11 rebounds, Anna Wigel added 15 points and the Miners rolled.
PREP WRESTLING
Senior, WD take on Lueders Invite — At Clinton, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s Dashawn Tigges placed fourth at 182 pounds and Western Dubuque’s Carter Kluesner was fourth at 170 to highlight local wrestlers at the 22-team invitational. The Bobcats placed eighth overall with 84 points and the Rams finished 14th with 44.
Mustangs win twice — At Iowa City: Jack Smith (160 pounds) and Alex Hudson (220) both earned a pair of pins, as Dubuque Hempstead defeated Keokuk, 72-12, and Cedar Rapids Xavier, 60-23, at the Bean City Duals.
Wahlert 0-4 at CPU — At Center Point, Iowa: The Golden Eagles lost to host Center Point-Urbana (42-36), Mediapolis (31-30), Oelwein (43-24) and West Delaware (83-0).
Vikings go 1-3 at East Buchanan — At Winthrop, Iowa: Peyton Gaul (106 pounds) and Max Bahls (170) both finished the day 4-0 to lead Edgewood-Colesburg at the East Buchanan tournament. The Vikings defeated the host Buccaneers, 47-36, and lost to New London (53-27), Sumner-Fredericksburg (36-32) and Waterloo West (54-24).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks undefeated at A-R-C duals — At Lincoln, Neb.: Third-ranked Loras defeated No. 17 Luther, 46-0; No. 5 Coe, 29-9; Simpson, 44-3; and Nebraska Wesleyan, 44-12. Eddie Smith had two pins and a major decision for the Duhawks at 165 pounds.
Spartans split in conference duals — At Pella, Iowa: Brandon Hazelton earned a pair of pins at 133 pounds and Dubuque edged Central, 21-20, but lost to top-ranked Wartburg, 41-9, in the American Rivers Conference duals.
PREP HOCKEY
Quad City 6, Dubuque 5 — At Mystique Ice Center: Dane Schope scored twice, and Tristan Priest, Connor Lucas and Jeremiah Snyder also found the back of the net, but it was not enough for the Devils in Midwest High School Hockey League play Friday night. Schope also had an assist.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Shafer wins twice for Loras — At Lincoln, Neb.: Sarah Shafer placed first in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley in the Duhawks’ women’s dual at Nebraska Wesleyan. The Loras women lost, 110-69, and the men were defeated, 161-32. Kinsey Bogen was also a winner for the Duhawk women in the 1,000 freestyle.