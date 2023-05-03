East Dubuque has locked up a conference baseball championship.
Angel Reyes struck out 11 in a four-hit shutout, and John Poulton delivered a key two-run single in the sixth inning as East Dubuque beat Fulton, 4-0, on Tuesday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Owen Christ also drove in a run for the Warriors, who managed just three hits themselves in the game.
East Dubuque improved to 16-8 overall and 8-1 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division, clinching the outright West Division championship for the first time since 2005.
East Dubuque was co-conference champion in 2021.
Cuba City 20, Southwestern 4 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Will Busch, Henry Kruser and Breyden Johll each contributed to two hits apeice to the Cubans’ 13-hit outbreak in a rout of Southwestern.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 15, West Carroll 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Landis Longmore homered and was 3-for-3, Isaac Heffernen and Charlie Wiegel added two hits each and Maddox Knauer threw three hittles innings to earn the win as RR/SM blanked West Carroll.
PREP SOFTBALL
Fulton 20-8, East Dubuque 7-12 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Katie Welp doubled, homered and drove in three runs, Hannah Heitkamp homered and had two RBIs, but the Warriors fell in Game 1. Heitkamp added her second homer, along with three more hits and four RBIs as East Dubuque bounced back with a 20-hit attack to claim the nightcap.
Warren/Stockton 7, Galena 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Lauren Kehl tripled and struck out nine in a three-hit shutout as the WarHawks beat the Pirates.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 8, West Carroll 5 — At Scales Mound: Emily Wurster and Sarah Winter drove in two runs apiece and Garrett Pickel struck out 10 in the pitching circle as Scales Mound/River Ridge beat the Thunder.
Highland 16, Benton/Shullsburg 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Ries Stluka doubled for the co-op’s only hit in a loss to the Cardinals.
Platteville 2, Lancaster 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Delaney Johnson hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning as the Hillmen knocked off the Flying Arrows.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 9, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Roos Courts: Sydney Thoms, Maddie Brosnahan, Mya Hoden, Leen Kassas, Noor Kassas and Grace Kolker all won singles matches, and Claire Kelley joined Hoden for a win at No. 2 doubles as the Mustangs swept the Rams.
Dubuque Wahlert 7, Western Dubuque 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Golden Eagles handled the Bobcats and will play Hempstead on Thursday for the city title.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 3, Tipton 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg tallied a hat trick and Gwen Schroeder made 15 saves as the Mohawks beat the Tigers.
BOYS GOLF
Blazers win RVC title — At Solon, Iowa: Nate Offerman shot 74 to finish runner-up, Luke Harwick was a stroke back in third place and TJ Thier shot 78 to place fifth as Beckman Catholic won the River Valley Conference team championship by 20 strokes over Tipton, 306-326, at Saddleback Ridge Golf Course. Brady Bockenstedt was seventh with a 79 for the Trailblazers.
Cascade (350), led by Nathan Schockemoehl (85), was ninth. Spencer Lamar and Ethan Winegar both shot 86 to pace Maquoketa (363) to 13th place. Bellevue (380) was 14th, led by Jensen Wedeking (82).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 11, North Park 3 — At Runkle Field: Colton Pfeifer was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, and Cole DeStefanis added two hits and three RBIs as the Spartans (24-11) beat North Park (15-22).
Women’s golf
Pride 11th — At Moravia, Iowa: Halle Boldt finished with a 325 (109-110-106) as Clarke placed 11th in the Heart of America Championships at The Preserve on Rathbun Lake Golf Course.
