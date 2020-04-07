Kay Heiberger measures the success of her coaching career by the relationships she has built with the girls in the Western Dubuque bowling program.
The success on the lanes hasn’t been too shabby, either.
Heiberger, 59, recently announced her retirement from coaching, and the Western Dubuque Community School District approved it Monday night at its board meeting in Farley, Iowa. Heiberger and her husband, Al, built the boys and girls programs at Western Dubuque from scratch in 2007. He stepped down at the end of last season, and Grant Kramer coached the boys program this season.
“I really enjoy interacting with the kids more than anything,” Kay Heiberger said Monday afternoon. “To see them start as freshmen, when they don’t know that much about bowling, and watch them grow into seniors … everything just connects. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of that process.
“It’s going to be hard to step away. With Al, we built the program up and we know all the kids, so you develop a connection with them. That’s going to be the hardest part. To see someone else take over your program, it’s going to be interesting.”
The Heibergers owned and operated Cobra Lanes in Farley for 26 years until selling the business to one of their full-time employees, Russ Kramer, last year. Al Heiberger plans to stay on as pro shop manager for a few more years.
The Heibergers decided to retire to spend more time with their grandchildren in the Des Moines area. They will shuttle between two homes for the time being.
As the coach of the girls program, Kay Heiberger guided Western Dubuque to five Iowa state tournaments. The Bobcats finished as high as third place at state.
Kay Heiberger said the girls program really took off at the end of the 2011-12 season, when Megan Dolphin became the first Bobcat to qualify for state.
“We took the whole team down to Des Moines to watch, and they just got the bug,” Kay Heiberger said. “Before then, they didn’t know what it consisted of or the excitement of going to state. But it seemed like, after we took them down there and they saw what it was all about, there was more of a drive in the kids to want to go to the state tournament themselves.”
The following season, Bobcats freshman Lisa Schroeder won the individual state championship.
“That was just awesome,” Heiberger said. “She shot really well, and we were just hoping she could get in the top 10. Then, they started whittling down the names, and she won it. It was definitely a highlight for me.”
Heiberger said it will be hard to keep her away from Cobra Lanes.
“I’m sure you’ll still see me quite a bit,” she said.