It would be completely justified if Makenna Haase entered this season with a chip on her shoulder.
The star senior forward helped guide the Clarke women’s basketball team to its best season in recent memory, only to have it end abruptly without resolution.
Clarke finished last year with a 25-7 regular season and earned an at-large birth into the NAIA national tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the postseason tournament just days before it was set to begin.
Given that the pandemic is still very present, Haase has decided to approach this season on a day-by-day basis rather than dwell on last year’s unfortunate ending.
“I’m just kind of focusing one day at a time because it is so uncertain and we could be not practicing tomorrow,” she said. “You never know, so I’m trying not to focus too far ahead without getting my hopes up and appreciate everything we are getting to do.”
Hasse, a three-time all-American who averaged 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season, leads a talented returning core for the Pride, who are ranked 13th nationally and were recently chosen as preseason favorites to win the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Given last season’s success and this year’s lofty expectations, Haase knows her team will not be able to fly under the radar as in past seasons, but appreciates the notoriety, nonetheless.
“Obviously, it’s nice to get the recognition for the work you’re putting in and the success you’re having,” she said. “Everybody has their eyes on you, but at the same time everyone wants to beat you. We take it as a compliment but don’t get too carried away with it.”
Courtney Boyd, who is entering her fourth season as Clarke head coach, says the preseason accolades came as a surprise but are a product of the work and growth her squad has shown over the last couple of seasons.
“It came as a shock to be honest,” Boyd said. “That’s where we wanted to be in the conference; we wanted to earn that respect, we wanted to get ourselves to the top, but it has taken some time. When it came out, it was a pleasant surprise; it was exciting.”
Boyd understands the preseason recognition will be a new challenge for her team, but thinks they are prepared to embrace the hype.
“Now the role has changed,” she said. “Now the target is on our back. Instead of us going into other gyms and saying, ‘this is the team we want to beat,’ other teams are going to say, ‘this is the team we need to beat.’ Our mindset each game needs to change a little bit — it needs to be adjusted — but with our veteran team, we’re looking forward to making that a day-in and day-out mindset.”
Along with Haase, Clarke will bring back several key veteran players eager to build upon last season’s success and lead them back to postseason play. Tina Ubl (12.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg), Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz (11.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg; all-Heart honorable mention) and East Dubuque High alum Skylar Culbertson, who led the team with 80 assists, are all returning starters. Giana Michels and Kailee VanZeeland also saw significant time last season and are expected to contribute.
To prepare for the grind of the Heart of America conference schedule, Boyd wanted to challenge her team with some tough early season opponents. They open the season on the road Nov. 10 against No. 16-ranked St. Francis (Ill.), and then travel to the Leah Whittaker Classic in Marion, Ind. to face Indian Wesleyan, who had 23 wins last year, and Taylor University, who posted 30 wins.
“We wanted to schedule tough,” Boyd said. “We knew that if our expectations were going to stay high, we needed to put ourselves in a position to know where we were before we got to conference.”
Also included in the non-conference schedule will be an intriguing matchup Dec. 17 against Our Lady of the Lake, which Clarke was supposed to play in the first round of the NAIA national tournament last season before it was wiped out.
“That game was taken away from us, so why not schedule them in the regular season?” Boyd commented. “It’s just another way for us to get out there and see where we are.”
With all of the hype, expectations and uncertainty surrounding this season, Haase will use her calm demeanor to her advantage.
“It’s definitely pressure,” she said. “I think we just have to take it one game at a time and play every game like it’s our last because you never know, especially this year.”
Clarke opens conference play Nov. 18 against Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids.