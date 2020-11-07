Prairie du Chien won a thriller to close the football regular season.
Maddox Cejka tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to Jon Nicholson as the Blackhawks scored a touchdown in overtime and tacked on a two-point conversion when Cejka hit Nicholson again, then held off Richland Center’s two-point attempt to seal a 14-12 victory on Friday night in Richland Center, Wis.
Prairie du Chien (3-3) held a 6-3 victory at halftime in a defensive struggle, but the Hornets (2-3) tied it at 6-6 in the third quarter. A scoreless fourth quarter sent the game to overtime.
Cejka found Nicholson for an 18-yard score in the first quarter, then on a 14-yard TD connection and two-point pass in overtime, but Richland Center responded with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-12. Needing the conversion to go to double overtime, Prairie’s defense held to wrap up the win.
Darlington 50, Platteville 13 — At Darlington, Wis.: Braden Davis accounted for four touchdowns as the Redbirds (4-1) closed the regular season in dominating fashion, running all over the Hillmen (2-5).
Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Panthers (2-4) got a much-needed win on the road over the Bulldogs (1-3).
Potosi/Cassville 34, Onalaska Luther 14 — At Onalaska, Wis.: The Chieftains (4-2) took to the road and picked up a victory over Onalaska Luther.
Ithaca 34, River Ridge 30 — At Ithaca, Wis.: The Timberwolves (4-2) lost a close battle on the road.
Belmont 60, Luck 6 — At Mauston, Wis.: In a battle of top-ranked programs in 8-man football, it was the second-ranked Braves dominating over No. 4 Luck to remain undefeated at 6-0, powered by Riley Christensen’s six touchdowns.