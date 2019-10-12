In a back-and-forth American Rivers Conference match, Loras found a way to grind to victory.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Jessalyn Roling had 46 assists, fellow former Golden Eagle Kelly Boge finished with 14 kills and Maquoketa alum Kendra Cave added 12 as the Duhawks rallied to a five-set win over Buena Vista,25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 17-25 and 15-10, on Friday in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Wahlert grad Krystal Tranel finished with 41 digs at libero for Loras (16-5), which impoved to 3-0 in A-R-C play. Kayla Kinney added 11 kills and 24 digs for the Duhawks.
Dubuque 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Grace Hintze went off for 26 kills and 21 digs, Kate Messino dished out a whopping 62 assists, and the Spartans (14-8, 2-2 A-R-C) bounced back from a Set 1 loss to win the next three, 25-21, 27-25 and 25-22.
Clarke 3, Evangel 1 — At Kehl Center: Kelsi Chambers had a match-high 23 kills, Megan Pressgrove finished with 15 and Kasey Davis 10 as the Pride defeated Heart of America Conference rival Evangel in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25 and 25-21.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UW-Platteville 1, Carthage 0 — At Kenosha, Wis.: Tyler Gilmore’s goal in the 16th minute was enough to lift the Pioneers to a shutout victory.
GIRLS PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bellevue 3, Mid-Prairie 1 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Brin Daugherty had 33 assists and 15 digs to lead the Comets to a four-set Thursday-night win.
BOYS PREP GOLF
WD’s Stelzer in 72nd place — At Polk City, Iowa: Western Dubuque’s Davis Stelzer shot a 25 over par 96, putting him in second place through the first round of the Iowa Class 4A state golf tournament at the Tournament Club of Iowa. Stelzer, a junior for the Bobcats, birdied No. 6 while shooting bogey or higher on 14 holes.
Pleasant Valley’s Jack Roemer is in first through Round 1 with a 1-over 72.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
River Valley/Richland Center 101, Platteville/Lancaster 69 — At Platteville, Wis.: Madison Albert-Nelson placed first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle to lead Platteville/Lancaster.