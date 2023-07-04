Here is a brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Sunday’s action:
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Recommended for you
Current team: Brewers
League: National League
Height: 6-5. Weight: 218. Age: 33
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January
Experience: 13th season
This season: In 15 appearances, including 14 starts, Rea has gone 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings with Milwaukee. He most recently pitched Sunday, a day after his birthday, and earned his second straight win. Rea pitched a season-high 6 2/3 innings, struck out three and allowed two earned runs on five hits in a 6-3 win at Pittsburgh. It marked his second straight outing of pitching into the seventh inning ... Rea began the season at Triple-A Nashville and made a pair of starts. In seven innings, Rea allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Worcester Red Sox
League: Triple-A International League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26.
Position: Right-handed reliever
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season
This season: In 11 1/3 innings over seven outings, he has gone 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA, two holds, 12 strikeouts and 10 walks. Worcester is 2-2 and in a tie for fourth place in the East Division second-half standings ... He began his first season in the Boston organization at Double-A Portland (Maine) and went 1-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts against seven walks in 19 2/3 innings. Opponents hit just .149 against him.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 20.
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft
Experience: Second full season
This season: Moller is hitting .183 (33-for-180) with nine doubles, one triple, four homers, 21 RBIs, 33 walks and a .308 on-base percentage in 51 games played. Defensively, he has thrown out 23 runners trying to steal and owns a .990 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks are 5-3 in the second half and share first place in the North Division with Delmarva after winning the first-half title.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 19.
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season
This season: The 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate began the season at extended spring training before being promoted to Down East on May 26 and has batted in the leadoff spot for the Kinston, N.C.-based Ducks. He has gone 27-for-106 (.260) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and 10 RBIs in 25 games. He has walked 17 times and stolen three bases. Specht hit his first career homer on June 24, his birthday, against Salem.