Alyssa Lux scored 20 points and Cascade used a stifling defensive effort to rout North Cedar, 70-17, on Tuesday night in Cascade, Iowa.
Megan Smith added 12 points and Ally Hoffman chipped in 10 for the Cougars, who led, 27-3, after the opening quarter.
Cascade outscored North Cedar, 28-5, in the second half. Nine different players scored at least three points for the Cougars.
Iowa City High 68, Dubuque Hempstead 48 — At Moody Gym: Camdyn Kay scored 17 points, but the Mustangs couldn’t dig out of a 42-20 halftime deficit against the Little Hawks.
Iowa City West 64, Dubuque Wahlert 42 — At Iowa City: Claire Lueken scored 16 points and Olivia Donovan had 12 to pace the Golden Eagles, but the Trojans cruised to victory.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 62, Western Dubuque 39 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Saints rolled past the Bobcats in an MVC contest.
Bellevue Marquette 26, Lisbon 22 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Holly Beauchamp scored nine points, Elise Kilburg and Josie Kintzel added eight apiece, and the Mohawks (2-4) held off the Lions (1-7).
Springville 74, Edgewood-Colesburg 36 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Orioles built a 41-19 halftime lead, then closed the game on a 19-4 run to rout the Vikings.
East Buchanan 41, Maquoketa Valley 23 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Buccaneers rolled past the Wildcats in a Tri-Rivers Conference game.
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 45 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson went for a game-high 24 points, Maddison Carl added 14 and the Cubans (5-2) routed the Bulldogs (6-2).
Darlington 42, Fennimore 38 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Rebirds fended off the Golden Eagles in their SWAL showdown.
Riverdale 56, Iowa-Grant 50 — At Livingston, Wis.: Riverdale outlasted the Panthers in their SWAL matchup.
Pecatonica 55, Benton 51 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: Pecatonica held off the Zephyrs in Six Rivers Conference play.
Stockton 42, Dakota 38 — At Dakota, Ill.: The Blackhawks held off the Indians to earn a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference road victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 66, Iowa City Liberty 62 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Jacob Williams scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the first half and 11 different Rams scored as Senior held off the Lightning.
Iowa City High 69, Dubuque Hempstead 64 — At Iowa City: Kellen Strohmeyer scored 24 points, Cameron Fens finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Nate Kaesbauer had 12 points as the Mustangs (2-2) lost a nail-biter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Western Dubuque 42 — At Epworth, Iowa: Carson Schute led the Bobcats with 18 points and eight rebounds, but the Saints outscored WD, 32-27, in a lively fourth quarter to secure the win.
Iowa City West 77, Dubuque Wahlert 64 — At Wahlert Gym: The Trojans broke the game open in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Golden Eagles, 30-18, to secure the victory.
Cascade 39, North Cedar 37 — At Cascade, Iowa: Gavin Manternach scored a team-high 14 points, Cole McDermott added 10 and the Cougars (1-5) held on for their first win.
Lisbon 66, Bellevue Marquette 38 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Mohawks lost on the road in Tri-Rivers Conference play.
Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Springville 50 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings built a seven-point halftime lead and held off the Orioles.
East Dubuque 32, South Beloit 30 — At South Beloit, Ill.: Sam Bowman scored a team-high eight points as the Warriors earned a hard-fought win on the road.
Scales Mound 72, Lanark Eastland 37 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 17 points, collecting the 1,000th of his career, and Ben Werner added 22 as the Hornets knocked off Eastland.
Southwestern 47, Galena 45 — Galena, Ill.: Peerson Kephart scored 16 points, Nate Reiff added 10, and the Wildcats clipped the Pirates in an interstate matchup.
Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis. Carter Olson scored 20 points and Ian Hinderman added 11, and the Cubans beat the Blackhawks.
Boscobel 55, Pecatonica 42 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Brady Smith scored 20 points, Ben Bohringer added 12 and Brenner Brown had 11, and the Bulldogs earned a non-conference win.
Platteville 39, New Glarus 38 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The Hillmen held on for a victory over New Glarus.
Cassville 71, Riverdale 55 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Comets cruised past Riverdale in non-conference play.
BOYS SWIMMING
Iowa City High 86, Hempstead 84 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: George Holesinger won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, Aiden Yaklich took the 50 freestyle and Hempstead went 1-2 in the 400 freestyle relay, but the Little Hawks held on to win.
PREP WRESTLING
Cardinals drop pair — At Tipton, Iowa: Ben Thines (182 pounds), Jackson VanKeuren (220) and Ivan Martin (138) each went 2-0, but Maquoketa lost duals against Alburnett (57-20) and Tipton (54-24).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Parkside 84, Clarke 72 — At Kenosha, Wis.: Anthony Eddy scored 11 points, and Daquon Lewis and Zion Wimby added 10 apiece as the Pride lost on the road.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 63, Augustana 44 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Pioneers (8-3) earned their sixth consecutive win — the program’s longest streak since 2004-05.