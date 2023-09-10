University of Wisconsin-Platteville's Ryan Doherty tries to advance up the field while being defended by University of Dubuque's Brock Carter during their match up held at UD on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
It wasn’t quite the inflated point total they put up in Week 1, but it was plenty good enough.
UW-Platteville followed up its 80-point opening-week barrage with another impressive offense performance, taking down the University of Dubuque, 35-19, under the lights on Saturday at Chalmers Field. Saturday’s matchup marked the first meeting between the schools in eight years when UW-P beat Dubuque, 31-7.
Having already eclipsed the 100-point total in just two games, UW-Platteville’s offense appears to be pretty dynamic.
Behind the Pioneers’ quick-strike, pass-heavy scheme, junior quarterback Michael Priami thrived, completing 30 of 34 passes for three touchdowns and 292 yards. He now has seven touchdown passes on the year after throwing four in the opening quarter of last week’s blowout victory.
Garrett Stare caught 14 passes for 107 yards, while older brother Brandt Stare reeled in seven passes for 48 yards and 3 touchdowns.
After accumulating 566 yards last week, UW-P put up another gaudy number with 427 yards of total offense on Saturday.
The Pioneers’ defense showed up on Saturday, too.
UW-Platteville forced UD to punt on its first three possessions, and thwarted a Spartans’ 11-play drive toward the end of the first half with a Justin Blazek interception.
Blazek, an intimidating 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive lineman, doubled as the Pioneers’ goal line rushing specialist, barreling home two first-half touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards.
UW-P struck first at 10:09 of the first quarter, taking advantage of prime field position. Priami found Garrett Stare on a 21-yard pass to the goal line, setting up a Blazek plunge from a yard out and a 7-0 lead.
The Pioneers made it 14-0 at 12:37 of the second quarter. Priami converted three large-chunk pass plays to Tag Habedank and Garrett Stare, before capping off the eight-play, 51-yard drive with a 7-yard fade pass to Brandt Stare in the corner of the end zone.
Backup quarterback K.C. Moore, who replaced starter Ben Zultig, marched the Spartans down the field on the ensuing drive, connecting on all five of his pass attempts, the final being a 21-yard post to Lovell Armstead to cut the deficit in half, 14-7, at 9:19 of the second quarter.
Moore was solid over three quarters for UD, converting 28 of his 42 passes for 308 yards and two touchdown passes.
But Blazek added his second score of the first half, a 2-yard plunge, punctuating a 12-play, 74-yard drive 4 minutes before halftime to put UW-P ahead, 21-7.
A 43-yard scramble by Priami set up Brandt Stare’s second TD reception at 7:34 of the third, a 1-yard corner route to make it 28-7. The pair connected for a third time in the end zone 4 seconds into the final quarter on a 12-yard scoring route.
Armstead added his second touchdown of the game for UD with a 7-yard run at 2:53 of the third, and Moore tossed his second scoring pass to Jamari Jenkins with 6:38 remaining, but the Spartans were unable to climb any closer than a 15-point deficit in the second half.