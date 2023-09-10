It wasn’t quite the inflated point total they put up in Week 1, but it was plenty good enough.

UW-Platteville followed up its 80-point opening-week barrage with another impressive offense performance, taking down the University of Dubuque, 35-19, under the lights on Saturday at Chalmers Field. Saturday’s matchup marked the first meeting between the schools in eight years when UW-P beat Dubuque, 31-7.

