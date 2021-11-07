Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli, Molly Gilligan and Tabi Monahan came tantalizingly close to setting a city record last fall, so they didn’t want to leave any doubt Saturday afternoon.
The Dubuque Senior quartet swam a 1:49.32 to win the 200-yard medley relay at an Iowa regional swim meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center and earn an automatic berth in next week’s state meet in Marshalltown. Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt also earned a regional title with a 58.48 in the 100 backstroke. Both of those regional champs earned sixth seeds for state.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the team championship with 455 points, 25.5 clear of runner-up Linn-Mar. Senior finished fourth with 244 points and nine state qualifiers, Wahlert took fifth with 226 points and six qualifiers, and Hempstead placed sixth with 173.5 points and three qualifiers.
“Last year, we won the medley at regionals — which was amazing — and we were just shy of the record, but we really thought we’d be able to go even faster and get it at state,” Boffeli said of the same quartet, which went 1:50.49 at regionals last year. “But that didn’t happen.
“We’ve been having really good times this entire season, so we thought this was our shot to get it. We all had the mentality of, ‘This is when we get it done.’ It’s nice to get it out of the way, but we still have some left in our taper, so hopefully, we can break it again next weekend.”
Gilligan said the quartet learned from last year’s experience between regionals and state. She and Vantiger are sophomores, while Boffeli and Monahan are seniors.
“We have to work on fast but safe exchanges and our underwaters,” Gilligan said. “At the same time, (each leg is a) 50, so you can’t afford to be slow. You really have to go attack it.
Vantiger swam the backstroke leg in 27.88, followed by Boffeli’s 30.82 in the breaststroke, Gilligan’s 26.20 in the butterfly and Monahan’s 24.42 in the freestyle. Wahlert held the previous record of 1:49.68 since 2018.
“After coming so close last year, we all put in that much extra work in the offseason so we could get it this season,” Vantiger said. “It’s amazing to know all that training paid off and we accomplished it. It helped that we had so much competition in the lanes next to us. That only pushes you to go faster.”
Senior’s record-setting performance in the first race of the meet set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.
“It gives you so much energy to have such a fast race right off the bat,” Monahan said. “You can only go up from there. It was a really good bonding moment for us, too, because we all wanted it so bad, and we were so happy that we finally got it.
“The competition definitely pushes you. Especially in that last (400 freestyle) relay, when I was really, really tired. When you look to the left of you and to the right of you and see such good swimmers, it gives you that little extra oomph.”
Schmidt looked perplexed when she exited the water following her backstroke race.
“Did I win? I won, right?” the junior asked a meet official.
Schmidt touched in 58.48, clearly ahead of Kennedy’s Lilly Adams’ 59.28. But the timing pad didn’t accurately record her finish, and the scoreboard listed her second.
“I looked up and was like, ‘Dang, I really thought I had it,’” said Schmidt, who also made state as a freshman and sophomore. “I was ahead of people at the turn and nobody passed me, so I thought, ‘Ok, I got this.’ There was a little confusion at first, but it’s all good. I’m really happy.
“I was kind of amazed when I saw I was seeded first today, because there are so many great swimmers here. It’s so cool to win it, because it guarantees your ticket to state. You never know what can happen. I’m super excited.”
Senior’s 400 free relay team of Gilligan, Vantiger, Monahan and Boffeli finished third in 3:37.77 to earn the No. 8 seed at state. Boffeli took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.62 for the 12th seed at state and also earned runner-up in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.11 for the 14th seed at state.
Gilligan placed second in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.38 for the 19th seed at state and took third in the 50 free in 24.73 for the 15th seed. Monahan finished fifth in the 50 in 25.08 for the 21st seed and took sixth in the 100 free in 54.93 for the 24th seed. Vantiger also qualified for state in the backstroke with a 1:00.67 for fourth place and the No. 24 seed.
Wahlert advanced all three relays to state. The 400 free relay of Brooke Wuebker, Schmidt, Kayla Wuebker and Jamie Schmid swam a 3:46.15 for fifth place and the No. 19 seed; Schmidt, Kelly Snyder, Natalie Kelzer and Brooke Wuebker took fourth in the medley in 1:54.44 for the 22nd seed; and Brooke Wuebker, Kelzer, Taylor Weig and Schmid swam 1:44.09 for sixth in the 200 freestyle for the 25th seed.
Schmidt finished fourth in the 50 freestyle in 25.07 for the No. 20 seed at state. Schmid made it to state in the 200 free with a 1:59.91 for fourth in the regional and the 24th seed.
Hempstead’s top finish came from its 400 freestyle relay team, which set a school record in 3:45.67 to place fourth. The quartet of Kenzie Tomkins, Jaelyn Tigges, Kate Duehr and Nora Davis landed the No. 17 seed at state.
“It’s really cool to see we could accomplish that, especially with it being my senior year,” Tigges said. “There are three sophomores on there, too, so I’m sure it will come down even more, but, yeah, it’s really cool.
“We just went all-out. You never know what’s happening at other regionals. You have to imagine someone at a regional two hours away is chasing you, and that motivates you to go even faster.”
Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin and Tomkins took fifth in the medley relay in 1:54.86 for the No. 23 seed. And Tomkins, Tigges, Duehr and Davis placed fifth in the 200 free relay for the No. 24 seed.