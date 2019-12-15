Dubuque Wahlert’s slow start came a little later this time.
A night after falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, Wahlert’s sluggish start to the second quarter became its downfall Saturday.
Wahlert battled, but eventually Iowa Class 4A No. 12-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock pulled away for a 58-35 win in the nightcap of the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic at Loras College.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We did not back down. We fought. I know we were tired, but we left it all out on the court.”
Wahlert missed its first five shots from the field and fell behind as the Go-Hawks made four in a row. Abbie Draper was dominant early for Waverly-Shell Rock. The 6-foot-1 junior scored seven of her team’s first nine points and had all six of the team’s rebounds as WSR opened up a 9-3 lead.
Allie Kutsch keyed a Wahlert spurt, scoring the Eagles’ first seven points as the Go-Hawks hit a rough patch with five turnovers during an 8-3 Wahlert run during a close opening quarter.
Wahlert went scoreless for nearly 5 minutes to open the second quarter, finally breaking through when freshman Emma Donovan connected on a field goal.
Kutsch added a 3-pointer as the Eagles scored just five points in the second quarter. Fortunately, Wahlert played tough on defense, holding the Go-Hawks to just eight second-quarter points as WSR took a 27-16 lead into halftime.
“(Wahlert) plays you hard,” said Waverly-Shell Rock coach Greg Bodensteiner, a 2001 Loras College graduate. “There’s no lack of effort. I don’t think we’ll see many teams that play us that hard.”
Ana Chandlee had a big third quarter for Wahlert, hitting consecutive treys in the early moments of the half. She scored all 10 of Wahlert’s third-quarter points as the Eagles tried to hang on.
Britney Young, though, had an answer every time Wahlert inched closer. One of just two seniors on the Go-Hawks, Young hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game with just over a minute to play in the third to give WSR its biggest lead of the game, 41-26.
Young added another long bomb later and finished with 15 points. Draper had game-highs with 25 points and 10 rebounds and had three consecutive baskets in the fourth quarter to help the Go-Hawks pull away.
Chandlee led Wahlert with 18 points after scoring 16 Friday night. Kutsch finished with 10.
“Chandlee has had some real breakout games. She gives us another scorer out there,” Spiegler said.