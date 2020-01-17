The Dubuque Fighting Saints will host the Waterloo Black Hawks in a pair of games this weekend. Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s games:
FIGHTING SAINTS (28-8-1) vs. WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (24-7-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight and 7:05 p.m. Saturday, both at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: Waterloo edged the Saints, 3-2, on Nov. 8 in Dubuque, and the Saints earned a 7-1 victory Nov. 22 in Waterloo. The Black Hawks took another 3-2 decision Jan. 3 in Dubuque, and the Saints responded with an 8-2 victory the following night in Waterloo.
Cowbell Cup: The Cowbell Cup determines superiority in head-to-head competition between the three Eastern Iowa USHL teams. Waterloo leads the way at 6-3-0 (12 points), followed by Dubuque at 4-3-0 (8 points) and Cedar Rapids at 2-6-0 (4 points). After this weekend, the Saints visit Waterloo on Feb. 11 and March 28 to wrap up the eight-game season series.
Outlook: The season series has followed a distinct pattern. Waterloo has rallied for one-goal victories in Dubuque, while the Saints have scored a pair of six-goal victories at Young Arena. Those are the two most-lopsided home losses for the Black Hawks in the 18 years since the USHL has operated at the Tier I level … Dubuque has lost two straight and three of four in the new year, but all three of those losses have come at the hands of conference leaders Chicago and Waterloo … Dubuque leads the USHL by allowing just 2.44 goals per game, while Waterloo ranks second at 2.5. Waterloo is sixth on the power play and second on the penalty kill, while the Saints are second on the power play and fifth on the penalty kill.
Central Scouting mid-term report: Five players with Dubuque ties appear on NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft. Saints power forward Stephen Halliday, who landed at No. 178 among North American skaters, has eight points in his last seven games to raise his season total to 17. The other four players on the list are affiliates list players. Wyatt Kaiser, who will play a before-and-after season with the Saints and plays at Andover High School in Minnesota, holds the No. 56 spot in the rankings. Carter Savoie and Michael Benning, who are starring for the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta Jr. League, are ranked No. 52 and No. 60, respectively. Alex Jefferies, who plays for the Gunnery Prep School in Massachusetts, is No. 98.
Hobey Baker hopefuls: Three former Saints players have been named candidates for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, the hockey equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. They include Miami of Ohio’s Gordie Green, Arizona State’s James Sanchez and Providence’s Tyce Thompson.