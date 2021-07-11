WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Isaac Evans won the key battle between Coe College standouts on Saturday night.
Evans delivered a two-run single off T. J. Deardorff in the top of the second inning to lift the Prairie League to a 4-2 victory over the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League in the 35th annual Telegraph Herald Semipro All-Star Game. The EIHL leads the series, 10-7, since the format shifted from North vs. South.
“T. J. is a competitor, and so am I, so it’s always fun going against him,” Evans said of his college teammate the past four seasons. “He probably had me stuck out on the pitch before that, but I got pretty good barrel it, and let the guys on base ahead of me right.”
Evans’ hit put the Prairie League ahead, 3-1. From there the Prairie League turned three double plays, and Charlie Jaeger, Lucas Bixby, Marshall McCarty and Sam Noel limited the EIHL to just six hits in the nine-inning contest.
“It’s pretty cool to win this game,” said Bernard catcher Riley Reed, who had two hits and caught all nine innings to win MVP honors. “I know a lot of those guys over there, especially the Cascade guys, so it’s nice to have bragging rights. Especially with Brock Simon, because he likes to give me a lot of crap.”
The EIHL opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning after Dyersville’s Riley LeGrand led off with a base hit. He moved up on a wild pitch and a passed ball, then scored when Key West’s Brett LaMere beat out a potential double play ball.
The Prairie League responded in the top of the second. The Dubuque Packers’ Tucker Mai and Bernard’s Riley Reed led off with singles and Epworth’s Dylan Pardoe advanced the lead runner to third with a sacrifice fly. East Dubuque’s Lane Boyer drove in a run with a two-out base hit, and Zwingle’s Evans followed with a two-run single to left to make it 3-1.
Two innings later, the EIHL scratched out a run to pull within 3-2. The Dubuque Budweisers’ Alex Savary led off with his second hit of the game, moved up when Farley’s Aaron Wulfekuhle reached on an error and scored when Worthington’s Ben Ogden collected a bad-hop single inside the bag at third.
Peosta’s Nate Ramler got that run back with one swing of the bat in the top of the sixth. His home run to the power alley in left-center bounced off the opposite side of a roof of a home located adjacent to the ballpark and put the Prairie League ahead, 4-2.
Following the game, Dubuque’s Mark Gassmann, Farley’s Scott Harris, Rickardsville’s Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove’s Gery “Baldy” McDermott and Cascade’s Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber officially entered the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame. Worthington’s Darrell Tucker went in as an umpire, and Dyersville’s Donnie Ungs was honored as a special contributor.
They were also honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program on Friday at Happy’s Place in Key West.