Joah Filardo hit a game-high four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Isaac Lindsey returned for Mineral Point in a 68-55 loss to Brookfield Academy at the WBY Tournament on Thursday in Mequon, Wis.
Lindsey, a UNLV recruit who hadn’t played since the season opener, scored four points from the Pointers (3-4). Blaise Watters chipped in 13 points for Mineral Point, which led, 27-24, at halftime.
Max Kunnert scored 18 points, Logan Landers had 17 and Aidan Clarey 16 to lead Brookfield Academy.
Yorkville 61, East Dubuque 56 — At DeKalb, Ill.: Dawson Feyen scored 16 points and Trey Culbertson added 11, but the Warriors suffered their first defeat of the season to Class 4A Yorkville at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic. Cole Heller chipped in nine points for East Dubuque (6-1.).