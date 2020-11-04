CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Revenge was a motivating factor in Western Dubuque’s state tournament debut on Monday.
On Wednesday, the Bobcats found themselves on the opposite end.
It went the other way, this time.
Elyse Winter finished with 12 kills and top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier tallied 12 blocks in avenging a loss in last year’s state opener, beating the fourth-ranked Bobcats, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16, in a Class 4A state semifinal on Wednesday at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“We couldn’t give up at any point and I would say we didn’t until the last point of that match,” said Bobcats setter Madison Maahs, who finished with 28 assists. “Xavier ended up being the better team. It’s hard to stomach, but life goes on. We’re going to be hungry next year.”
Xavier (25-6) advanced to play sixth-seeded West Delaware (29-11) at 12:30 p.m. in Thursday’s championship match. The Hawks swept No. 7 Gilbert, 25-19, 25-13, 25-16, in their semifinal.
The Bobcats, playing in the state tournament for the second consecutive year, finished the season 25-11.
“Two years in a row, it’s definitely an experience I will never forget,” Maahs said. “It’s not the way we wanted to go down, but we put up a good fight and that’s really all we could do.”
Xavier won the teams’ only meeting this year, 2-0. But that only offered a potentially similar storyline to last season, when Xavier swept the regular-season meeting before the Bobcats earned a five-set victory in the state quarterfinals.
Western Dubuque had beaten Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Monday’s quarterfinal in a rematch of last year’s state final.
Meg Besler had nine kills and Meredith Bahl added eight to pace the Bobcats.
And it was certainly closer than a 3-0 match line would indicate. Neither team led by more than four points until Xavier surged to a 14-7 lead in the third set.
“This was a battle that was point for point and I knew that it was going to be,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “You can’t get down when we’re not getting on runs because in matches like this, there’s not a lot of runs that happen.”
Western Dubuque built a 5-1 lead early in the opening set; Xavier rallied back to tie it up a couple times then took a timeout as the Bobcats took an 18-15 lead. The Saints drew even again at 21, forcing a Western Dubuque timeout, then scored four of the next five points coming out of the break to take a 1-0 match lead.
Neither team could stretch their lead bigger than three points in the second set. The Bobcats used a 4-0 run to take a 22-21 lead, but the Saints scored four of the final five points once again to take the set.
Xavier block came up huge down the stretch, and consecutive blocks helped the Saints to a 5-0 run and a 14-7 lead in the third set. The Bobcats couldn’t get much closer over the final 18 points of the match.
Western Dubuque expects another shot next year. The Bobcats graduate just two starters.
“These girls hate to lose, so I wouldn’t put it past them if they’re in the gym tomorrow, getting better tomorrow,” Scherrman said. “All of our seniors we’re going to miss. Meg Besler was a huge right side for us this year. She’s going to be hard to replace. Maci Steffen in the middle, she worked her butt off all year long. She’s going to be hard to replace.
“But those girls that are coming back, I can guarantee that they are going to make sure we’re here next year, because they don’t like this feeling and they want to make sure that we don’t have this feeling again.”