Mark Cheremeta felt right at home the moment he walked through the door of the Edwards family home last fall.
Doug and Amy Edwards hosted Cheremeta and teammates Braden Doyle and Evan Stella during the Dubuque Fighting Saints season, and the family often invited other players to their Peosta, Iowa, home for special dinners and team nights. In the process, they built bonds that will last a lifetime.
On Tuesday, the United States Hockey League recognized the Edwards as the Billet Family of the Year for the Saints. Each of the league’s 16 teams recognized one family for the inaugural honor.
“They were so welcoming right when we got here,” said Cheremeta, who will play at Ohio State University in the fall. “A lot of times, it’s a little awkward at first, but the whole family was so easy to talk to from the first day we got here. It was a really neat dynamic, so having to say goodbye so abruptly was really tough.”
The USHL canceled its season last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and asked players to return to their hometowns immediately.
The Edwards family has hosted Saints players for eight seasons, and Amy has served as the team’s billet coordinator the past couple of seasons. She succeeded Patti Swartz in a pivotal role that best matches players with families based on a wide-ranging set of criteria. Amy Edwards also organized the Saints parents’ weekend.
“It’s been a really neat experience because we’ve had so many neat kids and families to work with over the years,” Amy Edwards said. “It feels good to make a difference in kids’ lives and it’s fun to be able to help. It’s also nice to be recognized by the USHL for your efforts.”
The players become a part of their billet families’ lives, and those relationships rarely end at the conclusion of a season.
“We want to thank every single family that serves as a billet for our players,” USHL president and commissioner Tom Garrity said. “We started this award this year to recognize their selflessness. While we know every single one of our billet families for all 16 of our member clubs welcome our players with open arms as if they’re members of their own family, we are excited that going forward, our clubs will be able to highlight one of these outstanding families each season.
“Their commitment to shaping these young men’s careers and personalities during their time in the USHL is exemplary and we are continually amazed by the dedication they show in serving as a billet family.”
It takes a delicate balance to make players from all over the world feel comfortable in a new community. Billet families must provide proper support and structure.
“We’re pretty easy going about it all,” Amy Edwards said. “We try to include the players in everything we do as a family, and they just join in pretty seamlessly. You just try to be there for them and help them as much as you can. We eat together every night, which I think is important, because you can share a lot of good conversations over dinner.”
At the time of the season being cut short, Cheremeta said he was really looking forward to resuming a fun billet family activity. The Edwards family lives near Thunder Hills Country Club.
“Obviously, we wanted to keep playing hockey and we thought we could go pretty far,” Cheremeta said. “But one of the other reasons I’m so mad about the season ending early was I didn’t get a chance to play golf with them any more. That was one of our favorite things to do on our days off at the beginning of the season.”