Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
ILLINOIS STATE (0-1, 0-1) at No. 5 NORTHERN IOWA (1-1, 1-1)
Time — 4 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Last meeting — Northern Iowa won, 27-10, on Oct. 26, 2019
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 21-13
Facts & figures — The Panthers are coming off a road shutout victory and take on a reeling Redbirds team that blew a 17-0 lead in a 27-20 loss to South Dakota. … UNI coach Mark Farley became the Missouri Valley Conference’s first coach to reach 100 wins in league games in last week’s victory. … The Panthers defense is now ranked seventh in scoring defense and total defense, and ninth in passing yards allowed and red zone defense. Western Dubuque grad Billy Blaser is listed as the No. 2 right guard and Dubuque Senior product Sam Schnee is listed No. 2 at one of the wide receiver positions for Northern Iowa. Schnee saw action last week, catching two passes for 23 yards.