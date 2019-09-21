Jason Sikkema and Brad Buechel both fired 78s, putting them both in a tie for sixth place as the University of Dubuque men’s golf team scored 315 points through the first round of the Clarke Fall Classic at Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena, Ill., on Friday.
The Spartans are even with Iowa Central for second place and 16 strokes off the pace of Day 1 leader St. Ambrose.
Clarke’s A and B teams sit in eighth and 14th place, respectively. The tournament continues today.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
MV boys 2nd in Cascade Invite — At Cascade, Iowa: Cy Huber, Chance Downs, Nolan Ries and Michael Schaul each placed in the top 10 as the Maquoketa Valley boys scored 50 points to place second as a team in the 10-team Cascade Invitational meet on Thursday.
Monticello won the boys meet with 16 points and swept the top three times. Shullsburg’s Niko Karavergos placed seventh overall. The host Cougars placed fourth in the boys meet, led by Cole Miller in 12th place.
On the girls side, Cascade tied for fifth as a team with Emma Ostwinkle’s fifth-place finish. The Wildcats were seventh, Maquoketa eighth and Dyersville Beckman ninth to round out the girls team standings.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Prairie du Chien 3, Lancaster 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Keya Welch fired 11 aces to lead the Blackhawks to a four-set victory on Thursday night.
Iowa-Grant 3, Boscobel 0 —At Boscobel, Wis.: Maci Stevens finished with 12 digs and Mya McCarthy had seven kills to lead the Panthers to a sweep on Thursday.
East Dubuque 2, Stockton 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors grinded to a 26-24 win in Set 1 and then won the second, 25-14, in a sweep of the Blackhawks on Thursday.
women’s volleyball
Central Methodist 3, Clarke 1 — At Fayette, Mo.: Kelsi Chambers had 15 kills and 17 digs, both team-highs for the Pride, but Clarke couldn’t rally after dropping the first two sets and lost Set 4, 25-16.