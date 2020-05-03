With its last coming in 2015, the Dubuque Wahlert boys basketball program has captured five Iowa state championships.
One of the most decorated programs in Class 3A, the Golden Eagles have finished as state runner-up four times and placed third another four occasions. Wahlert has played at the state tournament in 27 seasons, more than any other team in the state (Marshalltown is second with 24). However, in nine trips to state prior to the 1979-80 season, the Eagles had yet to capture that elusive first-place trophy.
Led by 3A all-tournament team captain Jeff Valentine and fellow all-staters Tim Burbach and Tom Kunnert, along with legendary coach Ed Colbert, the Eagles finally broke through and won not only the program’s, but Dubuque’s first boys state basketball championship with a thrilling 71-67 victory over Davenport Assumption on March 22, 1980, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines.
In the second installment of a special series, “Postseason Playback” — revisiting the area’s greatest postseason games — we dive into the Wahlert season that defined a postseason legacy like none other in Iowa.
BACKGROUND
Top-ranked through much of the season, Wahlert was expected to have a big year despite failing to reach the state tournament in 1979. The Golden Eagles closed their first-ever undefeated regular season at 19-0 as Mississippi Valley Conference champs, and broke the previous program record for wins in a season (21) on the tournament trail. Valentine closed as the scoring leader in the MVC’s Valley Division with 287 points (20.5 ppg) in league play.
Wahlert’s front line led the charge all season, as Valentine, Kunnert and Tim Steger all stood 6-foot-6 and collaborated for more than 1,000 points and 650-plus rebounds on the year — and are considered one of the best front lines in Iowa prep basketball history.
“We all complemented each other,” Valentine said in a new interview with the TH. “We were great friends and while I was the one who could go more on the perimeter, Kunnert and Steger were more block guys. Steger was the unsung hero and he did all the dirty work, fighting for loose balls. Tommy had range from 10-to-12 feet away, and I could go inside or out and that’s why we were hard to defend. If any of us were having a bad night, we had four other guys. It was pick your poison.”
Not to be underappreciated, the team’s floor general, Burbach, scored 21 points in a 75-47 rout of city rival Senior in a district tournament opener. The Eagles took care of Western Dubuque in the district final before holding off a tough Waterloo Columbus team in the substate final at the UNI-Dome.
Wahlert entered Des Moines averaging 74.6 points per game and had a state-best 803 team rebounds. Valentine averaged 21.4 points per game, while Burbach (14.2), Kunnert (13.6) and Steger (12.1) also averaged double-figures. Colbert — the program’s only coach in its 21-year history at that point — appeared to have a winner in his 10th trip to state.
Steger scored 19 points and Valentine added 18 as the Eagles pulled away from Urbandale, 70-55, in the state quarterfinals. In a defensive grind against Cedar Rapids Washington in the semifinals, sophomore Ted Burbach hit a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift Wahlert, 51-49, to a 24-0 mark heading to the title game. In victory, the Eagles completed a three-game sweep of the Warriors on the year.
Assumption entered the state final at 22-2 and were led by sharpshooting guard Paul Weiman’s 22 points per game. The Knights also featured big man Terry Sodawasser, a 6-foot-7 Dubuque native who added 15 points and 8 rebounds per contest. Assumption beat Burlington, 70-58, in the quarterfinals and then topped Waterloo Central, 73-65, in the semifinals.
“When you get to that point, every team is good,” said Valentine, an insurance agent who lives just outside Chicago. “Against Urbandale we had some jitters, but we got by that one. With how the game with Washington finished, we were kind of lucky. Ted, our sophomore, got the ball and knocked down a big shot. Assumption was good and they could score inside or out just like us. It was two teams going at it and it went down to the end.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Valentine scored 10 points to stake the Eagles to a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter of the title game. Wahlert held a close lead throughout the second before Assumption took a 31-26 lead behind six consecutive made free throws. But the Eagles answered with a 5-0 run to tie it up. The Knights scored in the final seconds to hold a 33-31 lead at halftime.
Wahlert took control coming out of the locker room, hitting its first six shots and putting the Knights in a hole. Valentine, Steger, Kunnert and Tim Burbach did most of the damage, as their scoring pushed the lead to 54-45 by the end of the third on a 23-12 run in the quarter.
The Eagles kept Assumption at bay through most of the fourth quarter, and stretched the lead to 64-53 with 3:30 remaining before the Knights made things interesting. A quick 6-0 run by Assumption made it a five-point game, but Tim Burbach and Kunnert hit free throws to make it 68-59 with less than 90 seconds to go. Again, the Knights failed to relent by going on another quick 6-0 run to cut Wahlert’s lead to 68-65 with less than a minute left.
“The trouble was those Assumption kids had no quit in them. They didn’t even know how to spell the word,” Colbert said after the game.
ENDING
When Tim Burbach missed a free throw with 22 seconds left, Kunnert tipped out the rebound and the Eagles ran 9 seconds off the clock before Ted Burbach was fouled. He made 1 of 2 from the charity stripe before Weiman rushed down and sank a jumper to make it
69-67 with 5 seconds to play.
There to lock down Wahlert’s perfect 25-0 season and first state championship was big man Kunnert, who handled the ensuing inbound pass and was fouled. He calmly sank both free throws to send the Eagles to glory with the 71-67 triumph.
“I knew I was going to make them,” Kunnert said after the game. He became the fourth member of his family at the time to start for Wahlert at state. “There was never a thought of not making them. This is great!”
Valentine finished with a game-high 26 points and scored 64 points in three state games to be named all-tournament team captain. Tim Burbach poured in 18 points, Steger chipped in 14 and Kunnert had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
After three runner-ups, three thirds and a fourth-place finish in nine previous state trips, the Eagles finally captured gold on No. 10.
“It obviously meant a lot to the seniors,” Valentine said. “The pressure along the way of an undefeated season, I mean we were everybody’s biggest game. Everyone wanted to hang that first loss on us. When you prevail at 25-0, it gives you a lot of satisfaction as not only state champs but to actually finish an undefeated season with everyone gunning for you. And to win one for Ed before he retired, what a great feeling that was to send him out on top.”
AFTERMATH
Valentine first attended Nebraska-Omaha before playing three seasons at Loras College, where he was a three-year starter and topped 1,000 career points with the Duhawks. As a junior, Valentine played a key role in Loras reaching the NAIA national quarterfinals.
Colbert went out on top after the season, leading Wahlert from 1959 (the year the school was founded) until earning the school’s first state title. With the Eagles, he had a 345-137 record (.716 win percentage) and just one losing season in 21 years at the helm. Wahlert named its gym floor after Colbert, who passed away in 2019.
Despite graduating the terrific front line of Valentine, Steger and Kunnert — along with Tim Burbach — the Eagles repeated as state champs in 1981 behind Ted Burbach, Dale Leibfried and Pete Curoe with a 73-68 victory over West Des Moines Dowling.
But, it’s the 1980 team that started it all, setting the foundation of a championship pedigree at Wahlert in boys basketball that would continue in 1981 and go on to capture titles in 2008, 2014 and 2015.
“I guess the hardest one to win is the first one,” Valentine said. “It meant a lot to us. The guys, we always talk through email or text mostly, and it seems like yesterday. You reflect back on 40 years ago and it still seems like yesterday. I may be biased, but I feel we’re the best team ever at Wahlert. I think many people feel that way, to have a perfect season and win the title. We kept together and finished it off the way we set out to do.”