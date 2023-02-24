A string of sustained success has caught the eye of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics women’s basketball selection committee.

Clarke University, which has qualified for four straight women’s NAIA national tournaments and is certain to be included in this year’s field for a fifth consecutive year, has been chosen as an official host of the first and second rounds of the 2023 tournament.

