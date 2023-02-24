A string of sustained success has caught the eye of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics women’s basketball selection committee.
Clarke University, which has qualified for four straight women’s NAIA national tournaments and is certain to be included in this year’s field for a fifth consecutive year, has been chosen as an official host of the first and second rounds of the 2023 tournament.
The Kehl Center will host first- and second-round contests March 7-8.
“The opportunity to host the first two rounds of the national tournament is a result of the hard work and success of (head coach) Courtney Boyd, her coaching staff, and our team members,” Clarke Director of Athletics Curt Long said. “The campus is buzzing to have some of the finest NAIA teams competing in the Kehl Center. I am sure the NAIA is excited to bring the tournament to Dubuque and we are looking forward to inviting the community to watch our tremendous team.”
The 64 teams selected to the 2023 national tournament will be announced on March 2.
All admittance to the NAIA tournament games in the Kehl Center will require a ticket that can be pre-purchased at https://clarkepride.com/ Tickets/Home or bought on site via cash or card the day of the games.
The Clarke women’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 7 in the latest NAIA poll and is attempting to win its third straight Heart of America Conference tournament championship this week.
The Pride host MidAmerica Nazarene in the tournament semifinals tonight at the Kehl Center.
