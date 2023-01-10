CASCADE, Iowa — It didn’t start well, and for much of the final frame, it didn’t appear it was going to end well, either.
But Cascade just kept hanging around.
And like Cougars do, they pounced at just the right time.
Cooper Hummel drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining, and Cascade erased a nine-point deficit with under 4 minutes remaining to stun Iowa Class 1A No. 8-ranked Bellevue, 68-65, on Tuesday at Cascade High School.
Along with its late game-winning rally, the Cougars, who trailed nearly the entire first half, fought back relentlessly to capture a 26-25 lead heading into the break.
“Coach (Nate) McMullen took a timeout in the second quarter and told us to compose ourselves a little bit,” Hummel said. “You gotta come out, take this lead, be confident in yourselves, and win this game.”
Behind a torrid fourth quarter, Jackson Lieurance led Cascade (8-3, 5-3 River Valley Conference) with 28 points and Cole McDermott added 17.
Jensen Wedeking led Bellevue (9-2, 5-2 RVC) with 20, while Hunter Putman contributed 16.
Behind eight first-quarter points from Putman and six from Wedeking, the Comets surged to an 18-12 lead after 8 minutes.
But Lieurance’s and-1 in the half’s final seconds sprung Cascade to its first and only lead of the half.
“We kept fighting through adversity there in the first half, and I needed to call that timeout just to calm them down,” McMullen said. “That second quarter we came out and we were very, very good.”
When one side punched in the third, the other punched right back. The third quarter saw the score deadlocked five times and the teams traded leads at eight different points.
Wedeking’s jumper early in the frame gave Bellevue its largest lead, 30-26.
McDermott’s bucket and foul gave the Cougars their biggest advantage, 50-47, with 20 seconds to go, but Bellevue’s Cameron Casel hit a 3 at the buzzer to tie the game at 50-50 heading to the fourth.
“We wanted to win this one, and knew we had to stay locked in the whole time,” Hummel said. “I thought we did that as a team really well.”
The Comets seemed to grasp control with a 9-2 run to open the fourth. Casel’s third 3-pointer of the game extended it to a 15-6 run and a 65-56 lead with 3:54 to go.
The Cougars, however, had one last charge left.
Lieurance answered with six consecutive points to cut the deficit to 65-64 with 2:04 left, setting the stage for the sophomore southpaw’s biggest shot of his varsity career.
“I knew I just had to lock in and knock it down,” Hummel said. “It was a big shot; it felt really good.”
Hummel swished the go-ahead triple with 22 seconds left, and Bellevue was unable to answer on two possessions to end the game.
“(Bellevue) is really good,” Hummel said. “I’ll give them credit because they competed the whole game. We had to play really well to beat them.”
McMullen lauded his team’s second-half defense effort, especially in the final minutes when the Cougars stopped Bellevue on 12 consecutive possessions to spark the comeback.
“We talk about it all the time,” McMullen said. “We hang our hat on the defensive end, but to get 12 stops in a row in the fourth quarter of a tight game, I’m very proud of them.”
