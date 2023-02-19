Hempstead Vs Western Dubuque Bowling
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Nick Sweeney shot the top qualifying score for this week’s Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Waterloo.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Two area teams and seven individuals will participate in the Iowa High School Athletic Association state bowling tournaments this week in Waterloo.

That includes Western Dubuque senior Nick Sweeney, who owns the top seed in the Class 2A boys field after shooting a national honor count 704 in a qualifying event Tuesday in Waterloo.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.