Two area teams and seven individuals will participate in the Iowa High School Athletic Association state bowling tournaments this week in Waterloo.
That includes Western Dubuque senior Nick Sweeney, who owns the top seed in the Class 2A boys field after shooting a national honor count 704 in a qualifying event Tuesday in Waterloo.
For the second season, the individual and team competitions will be separate affairs. Individuals will bowl three-game series, while team competition consists of 15 Baker games.
Here is a capsule look at this week’s tournaments and the local qualifiers:
CLASS 3A
Team tournament — Wednesday at Cadillac XBC
Individual tournament — Monday at Maple Lanes
Area team qualifiers — None. Cedar Rapids Jefferson posted the highest qualifying count (3,287) in the eight-team field.
Area individual qualifiers — Dubuque Senior’s Zachary Wlochal, a freshman, punched his ticket for the individual state tournament with a 191-236-246—673 for fourth place at the state qualifier in Marshalltown. Dubuque Hempstead sophomore Gavin Wardle advanced by finishing fifth with a 629 at the qualifier at Colonial Lanes in Iowa City. Cedar Falls’ Jacob Nickey led the way in qualifying with a 708 for the 32-bowler field this week. Nine bowlers across the state hit the national honor count threshold of 700 or better in qualifying.
CLASS 2A
Team tournament — Tuesday at Cadillac XBC
Individual tournament —Wednesday at Maple Lanes
Area team qualifiers — None. Independence posted the highest count in qualifying (3,176) for the eight-team field.
Area individual qualifiers —Western Dubuque’s Nick Sweeney, a senior, rolled a national honor count 265-226-213—704 to win a state qualifying event at Cadillac XBC. He defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jacob Sires by just seven pins, while Western Dubuque sophomore Ethan Potter took third with a 236-216-226—678 to also advance. Sweeney shot the highest count in qualifying, two pins ahead of Denison-Schleswig’s Christian Schmadeke.
CLASS 1A
Team tournament — Monday at Cadillac XBC
Individual tournament — Tuesday at Maple Lanes
Area team qualifiers — Maquoketa rolled a 3,097 to win the qualifying tournament at Monticello, while West Delaware shot 3,131 to take the Waterloo qualifier. Louisa-Muscatine led the way with a 3,358, followed by Council Bluffs St. Albert (3,319), West Delaware, Clarinda (3,128), Maquoketa, Vinton-Shellsburg (2,970), Camanche (2,955) and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (2,869). Maquoketa’s lineup uncludes Lucas Ihrig, Kaden Beidler, Dalton Davis, Jacob Riecks, Troy Gibson, Landon Costello and Charlie Hafner. West Delaware’s lineup includes Louis Shontz, Brady Hartke, Lincoln Letts, Saul Hernandez, Gabe Drinkwater and Kaeleb Sickels.
Area individual qualifiers —Dubuque Wahlert senior Aaron Kluesner shot a 235 third game to finish with a 681 series and take second place at the qualifying tournament at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. Ihrig advanced out of the Monticello qualifier with a 649, and Shontz advanced with a runner-up 247-213-181—641 at Waterloo. Monticello’s Brendan Pasker led the way qualifying with a 767, while three others hit 700 or better.
