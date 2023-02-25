The Dubuque Fighting Saints needed a night like this.
Five different players scored, and the Saints handled last-place Madison, 5-2, at Dubuque Ice Arena to halt a three-game losing streak. The teams meet again at 7:05 tonight in Middleton, Wis.
“It was definitely a must-win for our group, especially heading toward the late part of the season,” captain Riley Stuart said. “Having five guys contribute to the scoring was huge for the team. We had a great week of practice. Everyone worked hard and earned it. We definitely deserved this one.
"We just have to keep it going (tonight). The key is we can't underestimate our opponent. We have to show up, play our game, move our feet, play fast and hard and show what we can do.”
Stuart opened the scoring with 3:19 remaining in the first period. Goaltender Marcus Brannman made a long outlet pass to Cole Helm in the neutral zone, and Helm fed a streaking Stuart on the left wing. Stuart wired a low wrist shot from the left circle past goaltender Rastislav Elias for his fifth goal of the season.
Just 52 seconds later, Max Burkholder doubled the lead with his 13th goal of the campaign. After a disjointed entry into the zone, Mikey Burchill and James Reeder pushed the puck toward the net front, and a wide-open Burkholder slammed it in through the back door.
Madison salvaged the period on a Andrew Kuzma goal with 31 seconds remaining in the period. He scored on Brannman following a give-and-go with Pete Cisar to cut the deficit in half.
That momentum didn’t last.
Just 32 seconds into the middle period, defenseman Fisher Scott pinched in from the right point and rifled a shot past Elias for his first USHL goal. Noah Powell picked up the lone assist.
“It only took 42 games, so it feels pretty good,” Scott said. “I haven’t seen one go in the net in a while, so it felt nice to see it go in. The boys kind of made it a little more fun. When I scored, I kind of celleyed, (Will Staring) and all the boys kind of came in hard, and on the bench they were all yelling. It was a lot of fun.”
Theo Wallberg ended Elias’ night at the 5:41 mark when his shot from the left point hit a Capitols defender in front and deflected into the net. Reeder assisted on the defenseman’s fourth goal of the year, which brought on Mason Kucenski in relief of Elias.
"For the team, we haven't played the best the past few games, so it was important to have a game like this where we all came together and got a team win," Wallberg said. "Everyone did something to get a team win. It was great. Let's get another one (tonight).
“The D were a lot more active tonight, which was important. We haven't been as active lately, and it feels like we can do that a lot more. It makes it a lot tougher for the other team to defend when everyone is involved at it’s not just the forwards doing the scoring.”
Reeder got into the scoring act at the 14:16 mark to make it 5-1. Jake Sondreal’s shot from the right circle trickled through Kucenski and came to rest on the goal line before Reeder nudged it across for his 11th goal of the year.
“Obviously, it’s always in the back of your head when you lose three straight,” Reeder said. “But we had a good week in practice, and we were able to transfer that energy to the ice and take a little of that anger out on them.
"Everyone was ready to play tonight. We were using our speed, beating them wide and getting pucks to the net, which helped us score a lot more tonight."
Madison pulled within 5-2 at 5:24 of the third period, when Matt McGroarty scored just the second short handed goal of the season for the Capitols.
