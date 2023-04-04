Senior vs. Wahlert boys tennis
Dubuque Wahlert’s Roan Martineau returns this season after posting a 22-5 record and placing eighth at the state tournament last spring.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque Wahlert plans to reload in its quest to add to its tradition of boys state tournament success in boys tennis.

The Golden Eagles return just three players from last season, when they placed third in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament for the second consecutive year.

