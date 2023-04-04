Dubuque Wahlert plans to reload in its quest to add to its tradition of boys state tournament success in boys tennis.
The Golden Eagles return just three players from last season, when they placed third in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament for the second consecutive year.
Wahlert has qualified for the state tournament 17 times, third best all time behind West Des Moines Valley’s 23 and Fairfield Maharishi’s 21. The Eagles own 10 state team titles, which shares the all-time lead with Mississippi Valley Conference rival Iowa City West.
Recommended for you
Here is a capsule look at local teams in the MVC this season:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Eric Lucy (8th season)
Last season — 12-6, 9-5 MVC
Returning starters — Roan Martineau (jr.), Charlie Curtis (jr.), Gabe Intriligator (sr.).
Other returning letterwinners — Jake Evans (sr.), Sully Newlin (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Bock Mueller (soph.), Evan Anderson (fr.), Chase Miller (fr.), Jensen Hill (fr.).
Outlook — The Eagles return three key pieces from the squad that placed third in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament a year ago. Martineau went 22-5 while earning second-team all-MVC accolades a year ago. He also placed eighth in singles at state. Curtis and Intriligator both finished above .500 last season and will be expected to carry bigger roles as they move up the lineup this spring. After back-to-back third-place team finishes at state, Wahlert has the depth and ability to make another run in the postseason.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — David Hash (3rd season)
Last season — 4-10
Returning starters — Andrew Day (sr.), Cameron O’Donnell (sr.), Alex Nielsen (jr.), Owen King (sr.).
Other returning letterwinners — Kevin Friesen (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Brody Baker (jr.).
Outlook — The Rams return plenty of experience from a year ago, which should translate into more wins on the ledger. After serving as an alternate for the state meet a year ago, Day and O’Donnell look to make the leap to qualifying this spring. The top three players in the lineup are all very close in ability.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Andrew Roos (12th season)
Last season — 3-10
Returning starters — Jake Althaus (sr.), Max Hoden (soph.), Grant Nelson (sr.), Alec Bowman (jr.), Madden Streff (soph.), Carson Prehm (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Ben Call (soph.).
Outlook — The Mustangs return their entire lineup from a year ago, and just three of them are seniors. They also played a great deal throughout the offseason, which should yield dividends this spring. Althaus played at No. 1 singles last year, when he earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades and qualified for the state tournament. Roos believes Hempstead will start the season stronger than they finished last season.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Jackson Healey (1st season)
Last season — 3-11, 2-11 MVC
Returning starters — Bradan Wickham (jr.), Blake Wickham (jr.), Kaden Singh (sr.), Zain Heiderscheit (sr.), James Greenwood (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Jagger McCool (sr.), Cooper Jacobi (soph.), Gavin Frost (soph.), Declan McCool (jr.), Collin Krogman (soph.).
Outlook — Bradan Wickham returns to his role as the No. 1 singles player for the Bobcats, who have all but last year’s No. 2 back this spring. Jagger McCool also returns after being injured for the entire year last spring and should slot into the middle of the lineup. That experience should help the Bobcats, who have more than 25 players out for the sport, increase their win total from a year ago. Healey and assistant coach Tanner Donahue graduated from Western Dubuque in 2017 and helped the Bobcats win three WaMaC Conference championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.