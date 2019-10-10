Loras College softball coach Ashley (Rogers) Winter will be among the eight new inductees into the Wartburg College Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.
Winter, a 2008 graduate, was a four-year member of the volleyball and softball teams. She was the Iowa Conference MVP in volleyball her senior year, was a four-time first-team all-conference selection, a three-time all-region honoree and an all-American.
On the softball field, Winter was a three-time all-conference selection and two-time all-region honoree. She continues to hold four career records in volleyball and five career records in softball. Winter, a former all-state athlete at Dubuque Wahlert, is married to Bud Winter, a 2007 Wartburg graduate.
Rosenbum feted again — Loras’ Kassie Rosenbum, a sophomore who prepped at Clayton Ridge, earned the American Rivers Conference women’s cross country runner of the week award after placing second at the Wartburg College Dan Huston Invitational on Saturday. She completed the 6K course in a time of 22:45.90, placing second to defending NCAA Division III National Champion Paige Lawler, of Washington University, by only four seconds. Rosenbum also earned the weekly honor on Sept. 23.
WIAC honors Lawrence — UW-LaCrosse’s Emma Lawrence, a sophomore outside hitter from Benton, Wis., landed the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s offensive volleyball player of the week award. Lawrence averaged 5.38 kills and 3.13 digs per set in two matches against nationally-ranked opponents during the week. She had 13 kills and 10 digs at No. 6-ranked NAIA Viterbo University (Wis.) on Oct. 1 and followed with 30 kills and 15 digs against No. 18-ranked UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 4. She hit .242 (43-13-124) overall.
Pioneer wins weekly award — UW-Platteville’s Tyler Reinhardt, a senior safety from Slinger, Wis., won the WIAC football defensive player of the week award. Reinhardt led the Pioneer defense that shutout UW-La Crosse in the second half of a 38-20 win on Oct. 5. He had one interception and nine solo tackles, including two tackles for a loss of 13 yards and a sack for a loss of four yards. UW-Platteville improved to 4-0 for the second time in three seasons.
Dubuque grads running for Dutch — A pair of former Dubuque prep cross country runners are competing for the Central College Dutch this fall. Sarah Salas is a senior two-time letter winner from Hempstead, and Lauren Miller is a freshman from Senior.
NICC shooters split — The Northeast Iowa Community College sports shooting team has split its first two competitions of the season, beating the Corridor Clay Crushers, 478-447, and falling to Indian Hills, 475-349.
The team includes: Nathan Breska, of Arcadia, Wis.; Tanner Lane, of New Hampton, Iowa; Dillon Sanders, of Montezuma, Iowa; Chetanya Shivakumar, of Bangalore, India; and Faith Ubersox, of Shullsburg, Wis.; Kaylie Klimesh, of Calmar, Iowa; Anthony Gossling, of Calmar, Iowa; Jack Nelson, of Peosta, Iowa; Seth Owen, of Peosta, Iowa; and Noah Reinhart, of Elkader, Iowa.
UD women’s soccer earns academic honor — The United Soccer Coaches announced on Thursday that the University of Dubuque’s women’s squad landed its Team Academic Award to recognize exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2018-19 academic year. UD’s women have won the award 13 times, and the men have won the award seven times.
A total of 989 college teams (345 men, 644 women) earned the Team Academic Award, including 255 schools who had both their men’s and women’s programs among the recipients. Recipients carry a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2018-19 academic year.