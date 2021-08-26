In a Mississippi Valley Conference ranked showdown to open the season on Tuesday, Iowa Class 4A No. 3-ranked Western Dubuque came up short against Class 5A No. 5 Cedar Falls, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25, in Epworth, Iowa.
Meredith Bahl powered the Bobcats with 17 kills and 14 digs, while Ella Meyer contributed 26 digs and three ace serves. Maddy Maahs added 39 assists and 15 digs, and Libby Lansing finished with 10 kills and four blocks for WD.
Both teams reached their respective state tournaments last season. The Bobcats lost in the 4A semifinals to eventual champ Cedar Rapids Xavier, while the Tigers lost to Pleasant Valley in the 5A quarterfinals.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Waterloo East 0 — At Moody Gymnasium: The new-look Mustangs got their season off to a strong start in a 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 sweep of the Trojans. Freshman Addi Wright delivered a strong varsity debut with nine kills, five digs, two blocks and an ace, and Dani Kurth added nine kills and five blocks. Ashley Glennon, Hempstead’s lone returning starter, had seven kills, four digs and an ace. Maggie Nevins chipped in 33 assists.
Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo West 1 — At Nora Gymnasium: Maya Watters contributed 10 kills, Alana McDermott had 26 digs, and the Rams captured their season opener over the Wahawks, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12. Jenna Lewis added 19 assists and Laci Doyle chipped in two aces for the Rams.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2 — At Wahlert: Wahlert pushed the Class 5A No. 15-ranked Hawks to the brink in their season opener, but fell in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 25-12, 11-25, 20-25, 15-7. Addie Poppe came through with 10 kills and three blocks for Wahlert, while Meghan McDonald added eight kills, Mia Kunnert delivered 47 digs and Olivia Donovan added 25 assists.
Cascade 3, MFL/Mar-Mac 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars cruised to a sweep in their season opener, 25-7, 25-23, 25-16. Corinne Rea led Cascade with eight kills, Megan Smith added 12 assists, while Elizabeth Gibbs and Ally Hoffman had nine digs each.
Lancaster 3, River Ridge 0 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Hope Williams and Tatianna Place floored seven kills apiece to lead Lancaster, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24.
Decorah 3, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Prairie du Chien Wis.: Lily Krahn led the Blackhawks with seven kills and four blocks, while Ashlyn Knapp added 11 assists and two aces, but Prairie fell, 21-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15.
Milledgeville 3, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Hornets dropped their opener in a tight three-set match, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24. Anniston Werner led Scales Mound with nine kills and 10 assists.
prep swimming
Iowa City West 148, Dubuque Hempsteaed 38 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Kenzie Tomkins placed third in the 100 freestyle , Emma Oberhofffer third in the 100 breaststroke, and Grace Kolker took third in diving to pace the Mustangs.
BOYS prep GOLF
East Dubuque wins meet — At Galena, Ill.: Jacob Lange and Brody Tashner shot 41s to lead East Dubuque to a triangular win with a 179, one shot ahead of River Ridge and eight ahead of Amboy. River Ridge’s Thomas Hereau earned medalist honors with a 39.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 4, Peosta 1 — At Peosta, Iowa: The Reds won the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League semifinal and will play either Key West or Farley in Friday’s final.