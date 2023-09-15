The chase for the elusive first win of the season will have to wait at least one more week, as the Dubuque Senior Rams fell to 0-4 with a 30-12 loss to Urbandale on Friday at Dalzell Field.

After falling behind, 23-0, in the first half, the Rams played a spirited second half, scoring two quick third-quarter touchdowns before giving up a 96-yard kick return that ultimately sealed Senior’s fate.

