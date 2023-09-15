The chase for the elusive first win of the season will have to wait at least one more week, as the Dubuque Senior Rams fell to 0-4 with a 30-12 loss to Urbandale on Friday at Dalzell Field.
After falling behind, 23-0, in the first half, the Rams played a spirited second half, scoring two quick third-quarter touchdowns before giving up a 96-yard kick return that ultimately sealed Senior’s fate.
“It was a bit of a tale of two halves,” Senior coach D.J. Moore said. “The guys fought to the end of the game. I will give them credit for that. I think we let our guard down after the two scores in the third quarter, and we couldn’t overcome the kick return.”
Urbandale quickly established control of the game, eating up most of the first 9 minutes of the first quarter to build a 10-0 lead.
J-Hawks quarterback Landon Rinnan ran in from 4 yards out for the first touchdown at the 7:24 mark of the first quarter. After stopping Senior on downs at its own 48-yard line, Urbandale struck quickly, running for 54 yards on five plays before settling for Rockne Carver’s 22-yard field goal.
Senior had its best drive of the first half with a 5-minute drive at the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter, driving down to the J-Hawks’ 11-yard line, highlighted by a 47-yard pass from the Rams Daylin Moore to Marshawn Dukes. However, the drive stalled out at the 11, and a field goal attempt was no good.
Urbandale reasserted itself once again, driving 80 yards to take a 16-0 lead on an 11-yard TD run by workhorse Jaylon Brooks at the 7:41 mark of the second quarter.
Both teams traded quick possessions before an Urbandale interception at the Rams’ 33-yard line with 2:53 left in the half set up Urbandale for its final score of the half. Brooks carried the load once again, scoring on a 4-yard run with 47 seconds left.
The Rams struggled stopping the Urbandale running game, as the J-Hawks racked up 152 yards rushing in the first half, plus 93 yards passing on two big connections. Senior’s primary offense was through the passing game, where Rams quarterback Daylin Moore completed 5 of 8 passes for 97 yards.
Senior came out of the locker room a different team. After forcing a three-and-out on Urbandale’s first possession, the Rams struck like lightning on their very first play, as Moore hit Dukes for a 56-yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field.
Urbandale fumbled on its next possession with the Rams recovering on the J-Hawks’ 20. Six plays later, Moore fired a 4-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone to Drew Francois, who made a one-handed leaping catch to trim the deficit to 23-12.
Urbandale quieted the Rams crowd on the following kickoff when Jackson Sturdivant raced 96 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.
The fourth quarter was scoreless as neither team could effectively move the ball. Despite the strong second half showing, Moore was not ready for any pats on the back.
“I’m not in the moral win business.” he said. “I’m looking for growth. This might have been one of our better halves this season. There is a lot of good things that we will try and build on. We need to try and get better every single day, and if you put enough of those together, you get the results you’re looking for.”