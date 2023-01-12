Tate Woodruff was nearly pinned just 10 seconds in.
The County Clash can get pretty crazy, though.
Woodruff, a reserve 195-pounder, fought off his back and secured a pin later in the first period to help Dubuque Hempstead beat Western Dubuque, 51-18, at Moody Gymnasium on Thursday for the third consecutive season.
Recommended for you
“I don’t know (what happened). I don’t know,” Woodruff said. “I just did not want to get pinned. I used all the inner strength I had and just tried to flip over.”
After he got off his back, Woodruff got mad.
“I went for an underhook and I flipped him and got him on his back. Boom,” said Woodruff, who pinned Western Dubuque’s Derek Hoerner in 1 minute and 13 seconds to put the cap in the Mustangs win.
Not only was it the first career varsity victory for Woodruff, but it was his first varsity match. And he didn’t know he was taking the mat until just seconds before stepping to the center of the circle.
“First-year wrestling, really good football player, athletic as heck. I figured let’s test him out tonight,” Mustangs coach Chuck Haas said. “The match was in the bag at that point, so why not see what he’s like.
“I guess he’s a gamer. He’s a gamer. The lights were on and he came out and shined and got it done. He still has so much more potential. Happy for him, but we wrestled great tonight. We really put that dual meet to rest early tonight and that’s not a bad wrestling team.”
Western Dubuque leads the all-time series between Dubuque County’s top two dual teams, 28-20-1, but the Mustangs have been creeping closer in recent seasons. Hempstead has won the last three Clashes and has taken six of nine since it was given the moniker prior to the 2014-15 season. Thursday marked the largest margin of victory in the Clash since Hempstead’s 48-15 victory during the 2015-16 season.
Hempstead took early control, winning the first seven matches to take a 35-0 lead.
Zach Conlon used a third-period takedown to beat Western Dubuque’s Jacob Klosterman, 3-2, at heavyweight to kick off the night.
The Mustangs’ Elijah Hyet pinned Ethan Schlichtmann in 3:42 at 106, Mitchell Pins stuck Brian Kammiller in 1:52 at 113, and Evan Bratten won by fall in 1:12 over Cooper Habel at 120.
Mitchell Murphy followed with a 20-5 technical fall over River Sigwarth at 126, Landon Reisen pinned CJ Kammiller in 1:21 at 132 and Dawson Fish nearly pinned promising WD freshman Joe Hirsch at the first-period buzzer, but had to fight to stay off his back in an 8-4 decision at 138.
Jagger McCool finally ended Hempstead’s run, earning a 6-0 decision over Ian Ostrander at 145. WD’s Nathan Casey added a 5-0 victory over Sam Welsh at 152.
But Western Dubuque’s hopes for a big-time comeback weren’t given much life after that.
Hempstead’s top-ranked Josiah Schaetzle essentially sealed the victory with a 10-0 major decision over Nevin Pins at 160 to put Hempstead in front, 39-6, with four matches left.
Hempstead forfeited to WD’s Drew Burds at 170 and the Bobcats’ Carson Burger pinned Cole Rettenmaier in 60 seconds at 182.
Hempstead’s JoJo Lewis pinned WD’s Jake Murphy in 0:28 at 220 to close the dual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.