hemp boys
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Tate Woodruff pins Western Dubuque’s Derek Hoerner during their 195-pound match Thursday night at Moody Gymnasium. The Mustangs won the Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet, 51-18.

 Sophie Bitter For the Telegraph Herald

Tate Woodruff was nearly pinned just 10 seconds in.

The County Clash can get pretty crazy, though.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.