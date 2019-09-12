Calvin Harris had himself a gem of a night last Friday.
The Western Dubuque senior quarterback threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, breaking the Western Dubuque career program records for passing completions, yards and touchdowns as the Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked Bobcats defeated 2A No. 7 Williamsburg, 48-20.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has thrown for five touchdowns while rushing for two more in this season’s first two weeks of action.
“Calvin is one of the most humble kids you will ever meet,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “He doesn’t strive to be the center of attention. Individual achievements are not very important to him. He is out there to win games and to do whatever will help his team achieve that. He’s the type of kid you dream of coaching.”
Harris’ 59-yard touchdown pass to Will Burds was the 29th of his varsity career, moving him past the previous record set by Dylan Gotto in 2015-16. Harris’ 18-yard pass to Payton Quagliano midway through the third quarter pushed him past Jay Lehman’s previous record of 2,580 yards, and an 8-yard pass to Burds early in the fourth allowed him to surpass Gotto’s record of 193 completions.
“We’ve had some really talented quarterbacks here, and Calvin has patiently waited for his time,” Penner said. “He is a fine leader and a terrific teammate. He puts in the work and his prep is excellent. You will not find a kid who scouts their opponents better than Calvin.”
Harris will be the first to admit that his individual achievements would not happen without the help of his teammates.
“It was a really cool experience on Friday, but all I wanted to be sure of was us getting a win,” he said. “My teammates, we have been playing together for a long time, and we are a bunch of brothers out there. I want to make sure that they all know how much they are appreciated, especially our linemen. They work their tails off every night for me. The running backs and our receivers, too. We don’t have the success we’re having without them.”
Harris, an Ole Miss baseball recruit, said being looked to as the leader of the offense is something he doesn’t take lightly.
“I control the defense in baseball and the offense in football, and it’s something I really take a lot of pride in,” he said. “I know my teammates are looking to me a lot of times and I am thankful to have their trust.”
The Bobcats, who fell in the state championship game last season, are motivated to get back to the UNI-Dome.
“That’s definitely a game we haven’t forgotten,” Harris said. “We remind ourselves daily of how it felt to lose that game and how we want to avenge that loss. We have very high expectations and we hold ourselves to a higher standard.”
Added Penner: “We have a talented team back this year, and Calvin does a tremendous job of leading the offense with passion and humility while always putting the team first. I admire him for being a multi-sport athlete. He’s just a fine example for all the younger Bobcats out there.”