PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Another one bites the dust.
For the third time this season, the UW-Platteville football team stunned a ranked foe at Pioneer Stadium, but Saturday’s was the most satisfying upset of them all.
It might also be the last time this season that a Pioneers victory is considered an upset.
The UW-P defense held NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater to 2-for-14 on third downs and pressured Warhawks’ standout quarterback Evan Lewandowski into four interceptions in a 17-13 victory in the George Chryst Memorial Bowl.
“That’s the belief system,” Pioneers first-year coach Ryan Munz said. “We talked about execution, we talked about playing the game of football. But you have to believe that you belong. Last week, we got a little taste of it, and now it’s for real. We believed.”
UW-Platteville linebacker Colton Ingram was named the defensive player of the game after coming up with the play of the game just before halftime. The senior picked off Lewandowski with a minute until the break and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown to hand the Pioneers a 14-10 lead.
“It feels great to be a part of this with all my teammates,” said Ingram, who added six tackles. “We couldn’t do it without each other. I was just reading his eyes on that play and got to that window and he really just threw it right to me. I caught it and was reading my blocks on the way there and got into the end zone.”
The win for the Pioneers (4-3, 3-1 WIAC) marked not only their first over the Warhawks (5-2, 3-1) since 2004, but also brought UW-P into a four-way tie atop the league standings with Whitewater, La Crosse and River Falls — which it beat last week, 21-14.
“This is a freaking awesome feeling,” said senior linebacker Sam Smith, who picked off Lewandowski twice. “Everyone is just pretty emotional right now. So many of us were even shedding a tear since it’s been so long since we beat Whitewater. We work so hard for this and it really means a lot to us.”
The Warhawks turned a UW-P fumble into the game’s first points, as Lewandowski scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter. Smith’s first pick set up the answer, as Pioneers’ QB Braeden Katcher tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ben Wilson to tie the game on the next play.
“We know that guy’s pretty good,” Smith said. “We were talking about it all week. He knows what he’s doing, so if we can get some pressure on him he might panic a little bit. We got that pressure and made plays on it.”
After the Warhawks took a 10-7 lead on a field goal, Ingram made the play that gave the Pioneers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“It was the fastest he’s ever ran in his life,” Munz said with a laugh. “Had to give him a little bit of grief, but when someone’s chasing you, you have to go.”
Whitewater cut the lead to 14-13 on another field goal at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter. With the Warhawks near midfield looking to take the lead early in the fourth, UW-P’s Aidan Tyk snagged the fourth and final interception. The turnover set up Andrew Schweigert’s 44-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-13 with 12:19 remaining.
The Warhawks’ final three possessions ended in a punt and two turnovers on downs. Whitewater’s last gasp was on a fourth-and-9 at its own 17-yard line, where Tyler Bacon and Justin Blazek hurried Lewandowski into an incompletion.
“Unbelieveable,” Munz said. “Coach (Dan) Bauder dialed them up again. Those guys are flying, and we knew if we got the quarterback rattled we’d have some opportunities. We had that confidence and they did it. That’s the reason right now. The defense is keeping us in it and winning these games.”
