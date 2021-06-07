Jack Walsh followed an old baseball adage with the game on the line in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday.
Just put the ball in play, and good things will happen.
With the bases loaded and one out, Walsh slapped a pitch the other way and Western Dubuque first baseman Sawyer Nauman made a stellar backhand stop. Nauman’s off-balance throw home was not in time, and Iowa Class 3A No. 2 Dubuque Wahlert pulled out a 6-5 victory in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at Petrakis Park. Wahlert took the night cap, 4-3, in nine innings on Tommy Specht’s two-out, two-run single.
In the opener, pinch-hitter Landon Stoll led off the seventh with a single up the middle, Jake Brosius reached on a bunt single, and Tommy Specht’s one-out squib hit loaded the bases to set up Walsh’s heroics.
Western Dubuque opened the scoring in the top of the first inning after Garrett Baumhover led off with an infield single and took second on Nick Bryant’s comebacker. Sawyer Nauman followed with a line-drive RBI single to left. The Bobcats loaded the bases on a Tyler Weidenbacher single and a Tucker Nauman walk, but Wahlert starter Jared Walter ended the threat on a strikeout.
An inning later, Jake Goodman reached on a dropped-third strike, stole second and scored on Baumhover’s double into the left-field corner. Sawyer Nauman collected his second RBI on a two-out chopper through the left side for a 3-0 cushion, then scored from first on Bryn Vantiger’s single to right.
The Golden Eagles got on the board in the third. Carson Cummer led off with a single, and Ben Freed, leadoff man Brosius and Specht followed with RBI doubles to quickly pull Wahlert within 4-3.
An inning later, the Eagles tied it. Walter led off with a double, and two outs later, Cummer reached on an error to enable the trying run to score.
Walter recovered nicely after allowing four runs on six hits in the first two frames. He retired the last 10 batters he faced and exited with six strikeouts in five innings.
The Bobcats regained the lead in the sixth without the benefit of a hit. With two outs, Garrett Kadolph hit Goodman and Baumhover and walked Bryant to load the bases, and Sawyer Nauman forced in a run with a hit batsman.
Wahlert got that run right back. Walter reached on a one-out single and scored on Derek Tauber’s double that one-hopped the fence in left field.
In the nightcap, Western Dubuque scratched out a pair of runs to take the lead in the second inning. Tucker Nauman reached on an infield single, Isaac Then bunted him to second, Jack Clemens reached on an error and Jake Goodman reached on a hit batsman to load the bases. Garrett Baumhover drove in the first run with a walk, and Nick Bryant drove in the second run with a fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the seventh, Landon Stoll led off by being hit by a pitch and Jared Walter singled to left for Wahlert’s first hit. After Derek Tauber’s bunt moved the runners up 90 feet, Carson Cummer drove in a run with a ground out, and Ben Freed legged out a two-out RBI single to tie the game.
Ryker Staudenmeier allowed just the two hits, fanned three, walked five and hit a batter in seven innings of work.
The Bobcats went ahead again in the ninth. Sawyer Nauman drew a one-out hit batsman, Jayden Siegert doubled to left, and Weidenbacher drilled a base hit up the middle to make it 3-2.
In the bottom half, the Eagles loaded the bases on a dropped third strike and two walks. Specht ended it with a solid base hit to left-center.