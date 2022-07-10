Dubuque businessman Tom Rauen earned one of the most-prestigious awards in endurance running late last month.
Rauen finished the historic Western States 100-mile run — which begins in Olympic Valley, Calif., and ends in Auburn, Calif. — in 23 hours, 39 minutes to earn a sub-24-hour silver belt buckle. He finished 53rd among the 369 competitors.
The world’s oldest 100-mile trail race represents one of the ultimate endurance tests in the world and attracts some of the top ultra-endurance racers in the world.
The Western States Trail climbs more than 18,000 feet and descends nearly 23,000 feet before runners reach the finish at Placer High School in Auburn. In between Olympic Valley and Auburn, runners experience the majestic high country of Emigrant Pass and the Granite Chief Wilderness, the crucible of the canyons of the California gold country, a memorable crossing of the ice cold waters of the Middle Fork of the American River and finally the historic reddish brown trails that led many travelers, including gold prospectors, to Auburn.
Rauen spent six years running qualifying races and entered a lottery to earn the right to run in the event. In the past six months, he ran more than 1,500 miles, many at the Mines of Spain and Swiss Valley Nature Preserve in Dubuque.
EAGLE RIDGE HOSTS LEGENDS EVENT AHEAD OF FIELD OF DREAMS GAME
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, in conjunction with Travel Dubuque and other sponsors, will hold a one-day golf tournament featuring some of sports’ greatest legends on Wed., Aug. 10 — the day before the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in the second MLB Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa.
The five-person teams, consisting of four golfers and a “legend” captain, will compete on The General golf course set among 6,800 acres of The Galena Territory at Eagle Ridge. Golfers will enjoy a day of great food and hospitality while raising funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities.
The tournament legends include Hall of Famer and former White Sox player Frank “the Big Hurt” Thomas, who owns the Field of Dreams Movie Site and is founder of the Field of Big Dreams charity. Other participants include former Chicago Bears star Dan Hampton, five-time MLB all-star George Foster, baseball Hall-of-Famer Fergie Jenkins, Ken Griffey Sr., Drew Storen, Jacque Jones, Davey Concepcion, Tim Raines, Bob Howry, Dan Evans, Carlos Zambrano and Kyle Farnsworth.
To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or participating in the event, visit www.eagleridge.com or call 815-776-5056.
PDC’S THOMPSON TO PLAY IN HOME OF BREWERS
Prairie du Chien’s Bjorn Thompson will represent the Coulee Region at the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball State All-Star Game at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Other Coulee Region players in the game include Tomah’s Franklin Wildes, West Salem’s Isaac Olson, Onalaska’s Ben Faas, La Crosse Post 52’s Adam Olson, Holmen’s Troy Knutson, Westby’s Bowdy Dempsey, Viroqua’s Evan Hubatch and Stoddard’s Aiden Brosinski. Prairie du Chien’s Thompson will be one of the game’s coaches.
The game will take place after the Brewers game against Cincinnati. Wisconsin is the only state to play a state all-star game at a Major League Baseball stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.