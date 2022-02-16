The first time they met on Jan. 12, it was an exciting contest.
Wednesday’s second go-round was exhilarating and exhausting.
Loras and the University of Dubuque men’s basketball teams battled to a 40-minute back-and-forth American Rivers Conference slugfest that wasn’t decided until the final buzzer and saw the visiting Spartans come away with a breathtaking 92-91 victory at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
“Another crazy one like it seems like it always is between these two teams,” Dubuque coach Robbie Sierverding said. “The last one was a little more defensive-minded … the (shooting) percentages (tonight) were crazy. Just a great college basketball game. Both teams were just in an unbelievable rhythm tonight.”
Jaylin McCants led Dubuque with 19 points, Sam Kilburg had 14, and Peter Ragen 12. Cole Navigato led all scorers with 23 for Loras, while Griffen Clark added 16, and Jake Healy 15
The first half was everything expected from two talented teams, much less bitter crosstown rivals. Up-tempo action, hot shooting, big-time defensive plays, and plenty of lead changes filled the opening 20 minutes of play. Loras (16-7, 8-7 A-R-C) and UD (18-6, 13-2 A-R-C) were never separated by more than six points as neither squad could mount a sustained scoring run and nine different times the lead either changed sides or the score was deadlocked.
A Clark jumper gave the Duhawks their biggest lead of the first half, 20-14, while the Spartans claimed their biggest advantage at its conclusion. Sam Kilburg knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired on a wild 20 minutes of play to stake UD to a 45-40 lead heading into the locker room.
Dubuque shot a lights-out 66.7% from the floor and 57% from 3-point range. The Duhawks were nearly as good, converting on 59% of their field goals and 54.5% from downtown.
Navigato’s 14 first-half points led Loras, while Josh Hammer had 11 for the Spartans.
“Not too many big runs tonight,” Sieverding said. “Just a lot of up-and-down scoring at an unbelievable pace. It was just a great offensive college basketball game. We had a lot of upperclassmen hit some really big shots tonight.”
Maybe tired legs or a well-devised halftime game plan would provide a slower second-half tempo? Or maybe one side would sustain that elusive first-half scoring run and create some breathing room?
Wrong and wrong.
The Spartans and Duhawks turned it up even another notch immediately in the second. Within the first 4 minutes, the sides traded the lead four times. And, for the rest of the game, either side’s biggest lead was six points.
Loras took a 56-51 lead on a Jake Healy jumper, but UD responded with a 10-3 mini run to reclaim the advantage. Ragen notched four points during that stretch. When the game reached its final 10 minutes of play, the pendulum-type tempo was still intact. Five more times the rivals claimed and reclaimed advantages.
After Loras’ Declan Ciurlik tied the game at 73-73, the Spartans’ Keegan Zimmerman, who was held scoreless in the first half, ran off eight straight points to put the visitors ahead, 80-75, with 4:50 remaining.
The Spartans maintained the slim margin until the game’s final minutes, but the Duhawks were far from finished.
Navigato went on an eight-point scoring stretch of his own to pull the Duhawks within 90-89 with 25 seconds remaining. After Ragen hit two clutch free throws for UD, the Duhawks still had life down three.
“Obviously this game — it’s a huge game for both teams and you saw that tonight,” Sieverding said. “Give Loras credit; they battled and battled and had a chance late.”
Rowan McGowen’s game-tying 3-point attempt fell off the mark, but UD missed two free throws to clinch the game. A controversial shooting or non-shooting foul in the final seconds prevented the Duhawks from getting three free throw attempts to tie the game.
With UD having clinched the top seed in the conference tournament, and Loras safely qualified as well, Sieverding said he would welcome a third meeting between the schools in the postseason.
“It’s always a great environment,” he said. “Our guys enjoy these games and I think they do as well. It’s always a great crowd and a lively atmosphere.”