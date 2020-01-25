Casey Smith has seen some wild comebacks over the years. None quite like what her Hempstead girls team pulled off on Friday night, though.
Riley Kay scored a career-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket with 18 seconds remaining as the Mustangs rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to defeat rival Wahlert, 44-43, at Moody Gymnasium.
“We’ve been watching a lot of film on them and we knew they were a good team,” said Smith, a Hempstead grad now in her third season coaching her alma mater. Her team is now winners of three straight. “I think our kids came in a little comfortable in the first half. Offensively we had no rhythm, no flow, and defensively we lapsed because of that.
“We told them at half to cut (Wahlert’s lead) down to 10 by the end of the third quarter and that with 4 minutes left to cut it to five. If we could do those two things, we’d be in the game. And that’s what they did.”
The first half couldn’t have gone much worse for the Mustangs (7-7), who were held without a field goal through the first quarter. They trailed, 10-4, through the opening frame. As the waning seconds of the half wound down, Wahlert’s Maya Wachter banked in an improbable half-court shot, capping a 12-3 Eagles run for a 31-13 halftime lead.
On both sides of the ball, nothing was going right for Hempstead in the first half.
“We realized that we weren’t playing very well in the first half, and coach told us in the locker room that we needed to figure it out,” said Kay, a 6-foot senior who scored eight of her points in the first half. “We talked about it and figured it out. My teammates did a good job of passing me the ball and finding me in the right spot.”
Right out of the break, Kay got to work, scoring the first two baskets of the second half. She wound up scoring eight of Hempstead’s 15 points in the third quarter, chiseling Wahlert’s lead down to 37-28 entering the fourth.
Kay then scored eight points as part of a 10-4 Mustangs run, and the Eagles’ lead was down to 43-39 with 1:14 remaining. By then, Wahlert was in the bonus, but the Eagles couldn’t convert two key free throws late in the game to extend their lead.
Kay converted a three-point play with 31.8 seconds left, bringing her team within 43-42. After a Wahlert turnover, she caught a lob deep and banked it in for the go-ahead basket, 44-43, with 18 seconds left.
There was still time for the Eagles to steal the game back. On their final possession, the ball found Ana Chandlee in the corner for a would-be game-winning 3 attempt.
Hempstead’s Corinne Meier blocked the shot out of bounds, and on the clock ran out on Wahlert as players scrambled for a loose ball on the ensuing inbound play.
“They adjusted and I guess I didn’t make adjustments well enough in the second half,” said Eagles coach Kris Spiegler. “We came out on fire in the first half, we did what we had to do. Our defense was strong. But they started to go inside (to Kay) and we struggled with that.”
Emma Donovan led Wahlert with 10 points, all in the first half, the only player other than Kay to reach double digits in the contest.