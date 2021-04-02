A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (18-19-3-1) VS. CHICAGO STEEL (30-10-3-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Fox Valley Ice Arena and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Chicago has won four of the six meetings heading into the final home-and-home series between the teams. The Steel have won two of those games in overtime, and the Saints needed overtime for one of its wins. Four of the six games have been decided by a single goal.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have secured standings points in each of the last five games, including three wins, but sit nine points behind Team USA for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Team USA, though, has played four more games than Dubuque. The Saints earned five of a possible six standings points last weekend, when 18 different players had at least a point in the three games … Matt Savoie has a five-game goal-scoring streak and an eight-game point streak. The 17-year-old phenom has more multi-point games (9) than single-point games (7) and has been held off the scoresheet just seven times since joining the team in mid-January. Andrei Buyalsky has points in six straight games.
Scouting Chicago: The Steel can become the first USHL team to clinch a playoff berth with a victory over Dubuque this weekend. They enter the weekend on the league’s longest unbeaten string at 4-0-0-1. Chicago has the league’s top four scorers – Sean Farrell (82 points), Matt Coronato (72), Erik Middendorf (60) and Josh Doan (56). Chicago also leads the USHL with a 28.1% conversion rate on the power play.