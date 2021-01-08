A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (5-11-0) at YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS (2-9-0)
When: 6:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Covelli Centre
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Youngstown rallied in the third period for a 5-3 victory at Dubuque on Nov. 7 in the only previous meeting this season. The teams will play a total of eight times.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have won three straight games and four of the past five to leapfrog Youngstown in the Eastern Conference standings. They are coming off their best defensive effort of the season, a 2-1 overtime victory over USHL-leading Chicago. Hobie Hedquist allowed just six goals in winning the last three games.
Scouting Youngstown: The Phantoms have lost six straight games and haven’t won since a 4-3 decision over Muskegon on Dec. 5. Youngstown most recently dropped a 5-2 decision to Team USA on Sunday, its first game since Dec. 19.
On the move: The Saints this week reassigned 20-year-old forward Reggie Millette to the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League. The American International College recruit posted two goals, three points and 19 penalty minutes in 12 games this season … John Evans, who tallied 50 points in 57 games as a rookie in the British Columbia Hockey League last season, began skating with the Saints this week and will be eligible to play this weekend.
Riverview Center to benefit from penalty kill: The Saints this week announced that all proceeds from the Crawford North penalty kill this season will benefit the Riverview Center. Crawford North donates $20 for each successful penalty kill, and the Saints have killed 32 penalties to date. The Riverview Center provides sexual assault services in a 14 county Northeast Region of Iowa, as well as sexual or domestic violence services in Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties in Illinois, all free of charge.