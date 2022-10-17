MVC Super Meet

Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (left) and teammate Keelee Leitzen run next to each other while leading the girls race during the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hempstead won the team championship.

 SAVANNAH BLAKE/Cedar Rapids Gazette

Dubuque schools dominated the all-Mississippi Valley Conference girls cross country teams released on Monday.

Hempstead junior Julia Gehl earned the Valley Division athlete of the year, while Sharon Klein fronted the Valley Division coaching staff of the year after leading the Mustangs to division and overall MVC titles. Senior’s Louie Fischer led the Mississippi Division coaching staff of the year after the Rams took the divisional meet title last week.

