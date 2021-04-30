Iowa City Liberty may have had co-medalists, but Hempstead has the title.
Morgan Hawkins led the way with a 44 as Hempstead won the four-team Mustang Invitational at The Meadows in Asbury, Iowa, with a team score of 185. Iowa City Liberty came in second with a 188, followed by rounds of 209 by Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Ava Neumann (46), Emma Daughetee (47) and Carleigh Hodgson (48) also posted scores for the Mustangs.
Bobcats place 1st — At Peosta, Iowa: McKenna Stackis earned co-medalist honors with a 39 as Western Dubuque won a four-team meet over Cedar Falls, Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Washington. Hannah Fangmann (41), Hanna Kluesner (42) and Gabi Fagerlind (45) rounded out the Bobcats’ scoring.
Rams runner-up — At Dubuque Golf & Country Club: Kylie Felderman fired a 45 and Olivia Duschen and Paige Lewis each added 48s as the Rams shot a 190 and placed second at the Ram Invitational. Linn-Mar won the team title, with Waterloo West taking third and Iowa City High in fourth.
Eagles place 2nd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles finished with a team score of 195 to finish second in an MVC quad at Ellis Golf Course. Katelyn Vaassen led Wahlert with a 42. Ava Kalb (46), Anna Kalb (49), and Julia Busch (58) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.
PREP SOFTBALL
Barneveld 6, Potosi/Cassville 2 — At Barneveld, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville (1-1) was doomed by four errors and limited to just six singles as they fell on the road to Barneveld.
Boscobel 10, Mineral Point 1 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Ava Trumm and Kennedy Seeley went 3-for-4 as the Bulldogs erupted for 14 hits in a blowout. Ava Grassel and Erin Knowles added two hits apiece.
Cuba City 5, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Delaney Ryan was masterful in the circle for the Cubans, striking out 10 to earn the victory. Paige Beau went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Cuba City offensively.
Prairie du Chien 12, Platteville 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: Platteville held the lead late before the Blackhawks put up six runs each in the final two innings for a dramatic comeback.
Pecatonica 10, Benton/Shullsburg 2 — At Benton, Wis.: Taylor Mowry and Layla Alt each doubled but Benton/Shullsburg was limited to just three hits on the day.
South Beloit 11, Scales Mound/River Ridge 1 (5 innings) — At Beloit, Wis.: South Beloit scored runs in four of the five innings to route Scales Mound/River Ridge.
Orangeville 17, Stockton/Warren 9 — At Stockton, Ill.: Emilie Slichenmyer, Elaina Martin, Megan Hynek and Liv Thurman each had two hits, but Stockton/Warren couldn’t overcome an early deficit on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Belmont 14, Darlington 3 (5 innings) — At Belmont, Wis.: Will Cutler went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and earned the win on the mound as the Braves rolled past the Redbirds.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Linn-Mar 5, Dubuque Wahlert 4 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Charlie Fair picked up wins at No. 1 singles and doubles, but the Lions took two matches in doubles to upend Class 1A No. 2-ranked Wahlert (7-3).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Dubuque Hempstead 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Colin Nelson and Andrew Johnson earned singles victories and teamed up for a win in doubles, but Hempstead fell in a tight match.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Meyer Courts: The Rams (5-4) couldn’t gain any momentum as they were blanked by the Saints.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Linn-Mar 4 — At Marion, Iowa: Caroline Hutchinson cruised at No. 1 singles and Claire Walker triumphed at No. 2 as the Golden Eagles toppled the Lions.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Dubuque Hempstead 4 — At Roos Courts: Peyton Connolly (No. 1), Megan Sleep (2) and Sydney Thoms (3) won singles matches for the Mustangs, but the Cougars won two doubles matches to notch the win.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams fought tough but fell to the ever-tough Saints in a sweep.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Iowa City Liberty 2 — At Steele Field: Nathan Donovan continued his scoring barrage with two more goals, and Brant Perry added another as the Golden Eagles topped Iowa City Liberty. Chris Schmitt had eight saves in net.
West Branch 4, Bellevue Marquette 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette didn’t have enough offensive firepower and were defeated at home.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 3, West Branch 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks blanked West Branch at home.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Clayton Ridge 195, Postville 234 — At Luana, Iowa: Zander Purman won medalist honors with a 48. Drake Ostrander (49), Kurt Ross (49) and Jackson Hefel (49) also contributed as the Eagles bested Postville.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Loras in 2nd — At Iowa City: After a second-round 318, Loras sits in second place behind Nebraska Wesleyan at the American Rivers Conference Championships at Finkbine Golf Course. Jacob Reiser paced the Duhawks with a 76 on the day. Dubuque shot a 322 and is in fourth place. Brady Ellis led the Spartans with a 79.