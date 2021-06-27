KAYDAN ADDIE
High school: Platteville
College: Spring Hill (Ala.)
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... one letter in football ... back-to-back conference soccer player of the year
Academic/community service highlights: 3.943 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord
GABE ANSTOETTER
High school: Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters each in wrestling and track ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... Panther Award ... Academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... Academic all-conference in wrestling 2019-2020 ... Academic all-conference track 2021
CAIDEN ATIENZA
High school: Maquoketa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in football and basketball ... three letters each in track and golf
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA
HUNTER AUSTIN HILLE
High school: Stockton
College: Ripon
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... Faculty scholarship ... High honor roll
NICHOLAS BANDY
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters each in basketball and track ... one letter in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.24 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in basketball 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in soccer 2021 ... Student senate for three years
MYLES BENDER
High school: Lancaster
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters each in track and wrestling ... three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.778 GPA ... Amcore scholarship ... National Honor Society ... math team ... state forensic
ADAM BIRD
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in baseball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.845 GPA ... TRICOR insurance scholarship ... Jane Howell scholarship ... WFCA individual academic all-state award
COLIN BLACKBOURN
High school: Southwestern
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in wrestling ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.859 GPA ... High honor roll ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society
NICK BRANT
High school: Benton
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: seven letters between football, basketball, and baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian
JAKE BROSIUS
High school: Wahlert
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: three letters each in baseball, football and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in baseball 2020 ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2020 ... MVC all-academic in track 2021
JACK CHARLES
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community sevice highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society
RILEY CHRISTENSEN
High school: Belmont
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters each in football and baseball ... two letters in wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.80 GPA
NICHOLAS CONNOLLY
High school: Iowa-Grant
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in baseball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... FFA officer for two years ... LEO officer for four years ... four time academic all-state in cross country
BRAYDEN DAILEY
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-Green Bay
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UW-Green Bay Athletic Scholarship
JOSHUA DAVIS
High school: Hempstead
College: United States Naval Academy
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... two letters in cross country ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... IATC academic all-state ... AP scholar award
NICHOLAS DOLPHIN
High school: Wahlert
College: Notre Dame
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.36 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in swimming and diving 2019-2020
NATHAN DONOVAN
High school: Wahlert
College: Undecided
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.29 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... academic all-district in football 2021 ... academic all-conference in soccer 2021 ... academic all-conference in basketball 2019-2020
HUGHIE DOYLE
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.07 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC academic all-conference in basketball 2019-2020 ... MVC academic all-conference in soccer 2021 ... Iowa coaches’ poll academic all-state in football 2020
MICHAEL DUAX
High school: Hempstead
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2283 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Honor Roll
BRYTON ENGLE
High school: River Ridge (Ill.)
College: Dubuque
Athletic highlights: played football, basketball, and baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.917 GPA ... National Honor Society ... High Honors ... ARMY ROTC
CHARLIE FAIR
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC academic all-conference in tennis 2021 ... student senate
DRUW FIFRICK
High school: Fennimore
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball and baseball ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... student council vice preseident ... FBLA president
CLAY FOLKS
High school: Galena
College: Alabama
Athletic highlights: three letters in baseball ... two letters in football ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.89 GPA ... academic all-state in football ... Illinois State Scholar
CHARLES FRANKLIN
High school: Platteville
College: California-Santa Barbara
Athletic highlights: three letters each in swimming and golf ... two letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.824 GPA ... Kopp McKichan Law Office Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord
WILL GRINER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... High honor roll
NICK HAGEMAN
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters each in football and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.396 GPA ... Distinguished honors graduate ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence
GAVIN HALL
High school: Senior
College: Iowa Central
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter each in baseball and football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... Academic excellence scholarship ... Iowa Central athletic scholarship
TIM HARMON
High school: Maquoketa Valley
College: Northeast Iowa CC
Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... four letters each in wrestling and football ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA ... High honor roll
OWEN HATCHER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter each in wrestling and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.849 GPA ... all-district academic in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2020
CHASE HEFEL
High school: Hempstead
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: two letters for football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.3 GPA ... National Honor Society ... St. Joseph Scholarship
BEN HEIBERGER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Viterbo
Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Des Moines Register all-academic team nominee ... Senior Scholar Honor ... High Honor Roll ... MVC all-academic for bowling
CALEB HEIMS
High school: Hempstead
College: Illinois Wesleyan
Athletic highlights: three letters for football ... one letter for track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8592 GPA ... National Honor Society
JASON HERMANN
High school: Stockton
College: Central
Athletic highlights: four letters for wrestling ... three letters for football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.26 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... Illinois Principal’s award ... IHSA all-state academic
BRANDON HOPPMAN
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, baseball, and football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.947 ... National Honor Society
LOGAN HUBBARD
High school: Potosi
College: Highland
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.756 GPA
JORDAN JIMENEZ-GUERRERO
High school: Galena
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... NUIC interscholastic academic all-conference
TYLER KAALBERG
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.769 GPA ... High Honors ... Scholars award
NIKO KARAVERGOS
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... two letters each in cross country and football ... one letter in Esports
Academic/community service highlights: 4.023 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society
CHANDLER KELLY
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, track, and football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society
WILL KIEFFER
High school: East Dubuque
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters in football ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian ... LEO Club ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Illinois state scholar ... Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship
REED KLUESNER
High school: East Dubuque
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters each in basketball and baseball ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference
LUKE KOTZ
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: one letter each in track and cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.4043 GPA ... National Merit Scholar ... National Honor Society
DAKOTA LAU
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.955 GPA ... academic award pin ... booster club scholarship
OWEN MALONEY
High school: Hempstead
College: United States Naval Academy
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... one letter in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0681 GPA ... National Honor Society ... academic all-state ... Honor roll ... student senate ... polar bear club ... student ambassador ... St. Anthony’s volunteer and retreat leader
JONAH MANTERNACH
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.761 GPA ... High honor roll ... SOPAS
CADE MESSER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.907 GPA ... all-state academic in cross country ... high honor roll
CARSON MICHELS
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... four letters in soccer ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... academic all-state in basketball
NATE MILLIN
High school: Belmont
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA ... Salutatorian
SETH MILLSAP
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.963 GPA ... Honor cord ... WFCA individual academic all-state
JONATHAN MONTAG
High school: East Dubuque
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters each in baseball, basketball, and golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference
TONY MONTAG
High school: Wahlert
College: Illinois
Athletic highlights: one letter each in golf and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.19 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in golf 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in bowling 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in soccer 2021
NATHAN MUNSHOWER
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.31 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in cross country 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in track 2021
WILL NACK
High school: Galena
College: Saint Louis
Athletic highlights: three letters in baseball ... two letters in football ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... Illinois state scholar ... NUIC interscholastic academic all-conference ... academic all-state in football
JULIAN NAM
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... High honor roll ... National Honor Society ... American Citizenship Award ... US Marine Corps academic excellence award
TANNER NAUMAN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.837 GPA ... High honor roll ... Panther Impact Award
SAM OBERBROECKLING
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... one letter each in basketball and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0118 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence
AIDAN OBERMUELLER
High school: Senior
College: Valparaiso
Athletic highlights: three letters each in golf and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.15 GPA ... MVC all-academic in golf 2019-2020 ... National Honor Society
NICK OFFERMAN
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters each in football and soccer ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2183 GPA ... President’s award for academic excellence ... Top of the class scholarship
MATTHEW RIEDL
High school: Warren
College: Colorado
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.968 GPA ... State scholar ... National Honor Society ... Honor roll
PARKER ROCKFORD
High school: Edgewood-Colesburg
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball, track, and baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA ... National Honor Society
MIKAEL ROHOU
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 3.957 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord
NATHAN ROMAN
High school: Hempstead
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8167 GPA ... National Honor Society ... seal of biliteracy
TEAGAN ROUSH
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0939 GPA ... MVC all-academic in swimming ... National Honor Society
RANDY RUELAS
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.912 GPA ... National Honor Society
ZACHARY SABERS
High school: Hempstead
College: Kirkwood
Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8563 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Booster Club Scholarship
TREYTON SCHABER
High school: Hempstead
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: two letters each in football and baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8265 GPA ... National Honor Society
NATHAN SCHAEFER
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.38 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence
DECLAN SCHEMMEL
High school: East Dubuque
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Loras academic scholarship
BRYCE SMITH
High school: Stockton
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... Honor roll ... High honors .. National Honor Society
COLE SMITH
High school: Senior
College: Southeastern CC
Athletic highlights: three letters each in baseball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0357 GPA ... National Honor Society ... academic all-conference in basketball
JACKSON STANGE
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... Elinore Loveland Endowed Scholarship ... Student council ... math team
KEEGAN STEINES
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: varsity letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... MVC all-academic team in basketball 2019-2021 .. National Honor Society ... Senior scholar athlete award ... softball manager
LIAM STUMPF
High school: Mineral Point
College: Missouri State
Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball, and baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Skills USA Scholarship ... Missouri State baseball scholarship
MASON SUAREZ
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0978 GPA ... academic all-state in cross country 2020 ... National Honor Society ... AP scholar with honors ... seal of biliteracy ... Loyal scholar award
IAN TAKES
High school: Wahlert
College: Villanova
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.12 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP scholar award ... seal of biliteracy ... MVC academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in soccer 2021
CONNOR TIMLIN
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.967 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord ... WFCA individual academic all-state award ... Academic merit scholarship
NICHOLAS TURNIS
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9857 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... Dance Marathon
JACKSON VANDERHEYDEN
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0702 ... National Honor Society ... Honor roll ... National student leadership conference selection ... Forever scholar scholarship ... Trap shooting ... Chess club
JARED VOSS
High school: West Delaware
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: varsity letters in wrestling, football, baseball, and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... academic all-conference in wrestling 2020-2021 ... academic all-state in wrestling 2021
KALEB WARD
High school: Benton
College: Carroll
Athletic highlights: nine letters between football, basketball, baseball, and trap shooting
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... Salutatorian ... Honor roll ... Benton Alumni scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Eagle scout
BRANDON WU
High school: Plattevillle
College: Minnesota
Athletic highlights: three letters each in soccer and swimming ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... Student Council ... Fall Play ... Math team ... First robotics