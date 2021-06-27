KAYDAN ADDIE

High school: Platteville

College: Spring Hill (Ala.)

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... one letter in football ... back-to-back conference soccer player of the year

Academic/community service highlights: 3.943 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord

GABE ANSTOETTER

High school: Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters each in wrestling and track ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... Panther Award ... Academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... Academic all-conference in wrestling 2019-2020 ... Academic all-conference track 2021

CAIDEN ATIENZA

High school: Maquoketa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in football and basketball ... three letters each in track and golf

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA

HUNTER AUSTIN HILLE

High school: Stockton

College: Ripon

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... Faculty scholarship ... High honor roll

NICHOLAS BANDY

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters each in basketball and track ... one letter in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.24 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in basketball 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in soccer 2021 ... Student senate for three years

MYLES BENDER

High school: Lancaster

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters each in track and wrestling ... three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.778 GPA ... Amcore scholarship ... National Honor Society ... math team ... state forensic

ADAM BIRD

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in baseball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.845 GPA ... TRICOR insurance scholarship ... Jane Howell scholarship ... WFCA individual academic all-state award

COLIN BLACKBOURN

High school: Southwestern

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in wrestling ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.859 GPA ... High honor roll ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society

NICK BRANT

High school: Benton

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: seven letters between football, basketball, and baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian

JAKE BROSIUS

High school: Wahlert

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: three letters each in baseball, football and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in baseball 2020 ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2020 ... MVC all-academic in track 2021

JACK CHARLES

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community sevice highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society

RILEY CHRISTENSEN

High school: Belmont

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters each in football and baseball ... two letters in wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.80 GPA

NICHOLAS CONNOLLY

High school: Iowa-Grant

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in baseball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... FFA officer for two years ... LEO officer for four years ... four time academic all-state in cross country

BRAYDEN DAILEY

High school: Cuba City

College: UW-Green Bay

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... UW-Green Bay Athletic Scholarship

JOSHUA DAVIS

High school: Hempstead

College: United States Naval Academy

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... two letters in cross country ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... IATC academic all-state ... AP scholar award

NICHOLAS DOLPHIN

High school: Wahlert

College: Notre Dame

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.36 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in swimming and diving 2019-2020

NATHAN DONOVAN

High school: Wahlert

College: Undecided

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.29 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... academic all-district in football 2021 ... academic all-conference in soccer 2021 ... academic all-conference in basketball 2019-2020

HUGHIE DOYLE

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.07 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC academic all-conference in basketball 2019-2020 ... MVC academic all-conference in soccer 2021 ... Iowa coaches’ poll academic all-state in football 2020

MICHAEL DUAX

High school: Hempstead

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2283 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of Biliteracy ... Honor Roll

BRYTON ENGLE

High school: River Ridge (Ill.)

College: Dubuque

Athletic highlights: played football, basketball, and baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.917 GPA ... National Honor Society ... High Honors ... ARMY ROTC

CHARLIE FAIR

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA ... academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC academic all-conference in tennis 2021 ... student senate

DRUW FIFRICK

High school: Fennimore

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball and baseball ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... student council vice preseident ... FBLA president

CLAY FOLKS

High school: Galena

College: Alabama

Athletic highlights: three letters in baseball ... two letters in football ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.89 GPA ... academic all-state in football ... Illinois State Scholar

CHARLES FRANKLIN

High school: Platteville

College: California-Santa Barbara

Athletic highlights: three letters each in swimming and golf ... two letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.824 GPA ... Kopp McKichan Law Office Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord

WILL GRINER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... High honor roll

NICK HAGEMAN

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters each in football and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.396 GPA ... Distinguished honors graduate ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence

GAVIN HALL

High school: Senior

College: Iowa Central

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... one letter each in baseball and football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... Academic excellence scholarship ... Iowa Central athletic scholarship

TIM HARMON

High school: Maquoketa Valley

College: Northeast Iowa CC

Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... four letters each in wrestling and football ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA ... High honor roll

OWEN HATCHER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter each in wrestling and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.849 GPA ... all-district academic in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2020

CHASE HEFEL

High school: Hempstead

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: two letters for football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.3 GPA ... National Honor Society ... St. Joseph Scholarship

BEN HEIBERGER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Viterbo

Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Des Moines Register all-academic team nominee ... Senior Scholar Honor ... High Honor Roll ... MVC all-academic for bowling

CALEB HEIMS

High school: Hempstead

College: Illinois Wesleyan

Athletic highlights: three letters for football ... one letter for track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8592 GPA ... National Honor Society

JASON HERMANN

High school: Stockton

College: Central

Athletic highlights: four letters for wrestling ... three letters for football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.26 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... Illinois Principal’s award ... IHSA all-state academic

BRANDON HOPPMAN

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, baseball, and football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.947 ... National Honor Society

LOGAN HUBBARD

High school: Potosi

College: Highland

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.756 GPA

JORDAN JIMENEZ-GUERRERO

High school: Galena

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... NUIC interscholastic academic all-conference

TYLER KAALBERG

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.769 GPA ... High Honors ... Scholars award

NIKO KARAVERGOS

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track ... two letters each in cross country and football ... one letter in Esports

Academic/community service highlights: 4.023 GPA ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society

CHANDLER KELLY

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, track, and football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society

WILL KIEFFER

High school: East Dubuque

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters in football ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian ... LEO Club ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Illinois state scholar ... Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship

REED KLUESNER

High school: East Dubuque

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters each in basketball and baseball ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference

LUKE KOTZ

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: one letter each in track and cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.4043 GPA ... National Merit Scholar ... National Honor Society

DAKOTA LAU

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.955 GPA ... academic award pin ... booster club scholarship

OWEN MALONEY

High school: Hempstead

College: United States Naval Academy

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... one letter in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0681 GPA ... National Honor Society ... academic all-state ... Honor roll ... student senate ... polar bear club ... student ambassador ... St. Anthony’s volunteer and retreat leader

JONAH MANTERNACH

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.761 GPA ... High honor roll ... SOPAS

CADE MESSER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.907 GPA ... all-state academic in cross country ... high honor roll

CARSON MICHELS

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... four letters in soccer ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... National Honor Society ... academic all-state in basketball

NATE MILLIN

High school: Belmont

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA ... Salutatorian

SETH MILLSAP

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.963 GPA ... Honor cord ... WFCA individual academic all-state

JONATHAN MONTAG

High school: East Dubuque

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters each in baseball, basketball, and golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference

TONY MONTAG

High school: Wahlert

College: Illinois

Athletic highlights: one letter each in golf and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.19 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in golf 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in bowling 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in soccer 2021

NATHAN MUNSHOWER

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.31 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in cross country 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in track 2021

WILL NACK

High school: Galena

College: Saint Louis

Athletic highlights: three letters in baseball ... two letters in football ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.81 GPA ... Illinois state scholar ... NUIC interscholastic academic all-conference ... academic all-state in football

JULIAN NAM

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA ... High honor roll ... National Honor Society ... American Citizenship Award ... US Marine Corps academic excellence award

TANNER NAUMAN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.837 GPA ... High honor roll ... Panther Impact Award

SAM OBERBROECKLING

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... one letter each in basketball and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0118 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence

AIDAN OBERMUELLER

High school: Senior

College: Valparaiso

Athletic highlights: three letters each in golf and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.15 GPA ... MVC all-academic in golf 2019-2020 ... National Honor Society

NICK OFFERMAN

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters each in football and soccer ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2183 GPA ... President’s award for academic excellence ... Top of the class scholarship

MATTHEW RIEDL

High school: Warren

College: Colorado

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.968 GPA ... State scholar ... National Honor Society ... Honor roll

PARKER ROCKFORD

High school: Edgewood-Colesburg

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball, track, and baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA ... National Honor Society

MIKAEL ROHOU

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 3.957 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord

NATHAN ROMAN

High school: Hempstead

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8167 GPA ... National Honor Society ... seal of biliteracy

TEAGAN ROUSH

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0939 GPA ... MVC all-academic in swimming ... National Honor Society

RANDY RUELAS

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.912 GPA ... National Honor Society

ZACHARY SABERS

High school: Hempstead

College: Kirkwood

Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8563 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Booster Club Scholarship

TREYTON SCHABER

High school: Hempstead

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: two letters each in football and baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8265 GPA ... National Honor Society

NATHAN SCHAEFER

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.38 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence

DECLAN SCHEMMEL

High school: East Dubuque

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Loras academic scholarship

BRYCE SMITH

High school: Stockton

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA ... Honor roll ... High honors .. National Honor Society

COLE SMITH

High school: Senior

College: Southeastern CC

Athletic highlights: three letters each in baseball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0357 GPA ... National Honor Society ... academic all-conference in basketball

JACKSON STANGE

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... Elinore Loveland Endowed Scholarship ... Student council ... math team

KEEGAN STEINES

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: varsity letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... MVC all-academic team in basketball 2019-2021 .. National Honor Society ... Senior scholar athlete award ... softball manager

LIAM STUMPF

High school: Mineral Point

College: Missouri State

Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball, and baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Skills USA Scholarship ... Missouri State baseball scholarship

MASON SUAREZ

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0978 GPA ... academic all-state in cross country 2020 ... National Honor Society ... AP scholar with honors ... seal of biliteracy ... Loyal scholar award

IAN TAKES

High school: Wahlert

College: Villanova

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.12 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP scholar award ... seal of biliteracy ... MVC academic all-district in football 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in soccer 2021

CONNOR TIMLIN

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.967 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord ... WFCA individual academic all-state award ... Academic merit scholarship

NICHOLAS TURNIS

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9857 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... Dance Marathon

JACKSON VANDERHEYDEN

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0702 ... National Honor Society ... Honor roll ... National student leadership conference selection ... Forever scholar scholarship ... Trap shooting ... Chess club

JARED VOSS

High school: West Delaware

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: varsity letters in wrestling, football, baseball, and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... academic all-conference in wrestling 2020-2021 ... academic all-state in wrestling 2021

KALEB WARD

High school: Benton

College: Carroll

Athletic highlights: nine letters between football, basketball, baseball, and trap shooting

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... Salutatorian ... Honor roll ... Benton Alumni scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Eagle scout

BRANDON WU

High school: Plattevillle

College: Minnesota

Athletic highlights: three letters each in soccer and swimming ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... Student Council ... Fall Play ... Math team ... First robotics

