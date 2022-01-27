Mariah Hueneke’s cool, laid-back demeanor doesn’t quite align with her team’s scorching play of late.
Bellevue’s soft-spoken senior guard prefers to let her actions on the court do all the talking. And last week, they were heard loud and clear.
Hueneke, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, averaged nearly 22 points a game last week, punctuated by a 31-point performance in a win over Wilton on Friday. The Comets finished the week 3-0.
“I probably lead more by example, although I know sometimes on the court, I need to be more vocal,” Hueneke said. “I feel like if I’m doing it, (my teammates) will see it and I don’t have to tell them to do it because then I feel like I’m bossing them around.”
Vocal or not, Hueneke has Bellevue thriving. The Comets were not only perfect last week, but have been the entire month, riding a seven-game winning streak throughout January thus far.
“She is playing with so much confidence,” Bellevue head coach Scott Jess said. “That’s the key right there. Before Christmas, I’d say she wasn’t as confident as she is now, but right now, she is confident on both ends (of the court).”
For the month, Hueneke is averaging almost 23 points per game, leading the surging Comets from a 4-4 record at the Christmas break to their current 11-4 mark.
Though she is playing with supreme confidence right now, Jess said the Bellevue coaching staff had to push Hueneke to become more of an aggressive scorer.
“We told her, you need to shoot 12-15 times a game,” Jess said. “Not six, eight, or 10. It took a while, but she’s finally embraced that.”
Hueneke mentioned that she’s also noticed a spark among her teammates during this recent hot stretch.
“I think a lot of our attitudes have changed and more players are into it and wanting to play hard now that we know what we can do,” she said.
And now that they know what they can do, the Comets are leaning into their motto.
“Our motto is, ‘respect all and fear none,”’ Jess said. “Right now, we aren’t fearing anybody and that’s a good feeling as a coach going into every game.”
With a 3-2 conference record in the River Valley North and games still to be played against the top contenders, Hueneke has Bellevue in a position to reach one of its goals for the season.
“To be a conference champ is definitely one of our goals and to make it as far as we can in districts,” she said. Hopefully, we can make it to state, too.”
Regardless, Hueneke, who will continue her basketball career next season at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, is making the most of her senior season.
“This is probably one of the best years that I’ve had,” she said. “Now that we are playing together and winning, it’s even better. Personally, I’ve been having a good year, too, which helps a lot.”