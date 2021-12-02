Lucas St. Louis could feel the butterflies in his stomach during his United States Hockey League debut last weekend.
He certainly didn’t play like it though.
The 5-foot-10, 154-pound defenseman from Old Greenwich, Conn., skated regular shifts and contributed to the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ tightly contested home-and-home sweep of the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday and Saturday. He even picked up an assist and finished a plus-2 in a 7-5 victory Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I was pretty nervous the first couple of shifts Friday night, but I just kept everything simple and that enabled me to keep building up my confidence,” St. Louis said of a 2-1 shootout win. “It was an awesome weekend. It was a lot of fun playing with a bunch of really good guys who were great to me all week.
“It’s definitely a lot faster and a lot harder than I’m used to playing. But it was still a lot of fun. I’m actually already looking forward to the next time I can come back. Hopefully, soon.”
The Saints selected St. Louis, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis, last spring in the second round, 20th overall, of the USHL Futures Draft for players born in 2005. Dubuque’s first-rounder, Mikey Burchill, became one of the rare 16-year-olds to start the season in the USHL.
St. Louis, a Harvard University recruit projected to join the Crimson in 2023-24, has starred for the Mid-Fairfield Rangers youth program and joined Burchill in representing USA Hockey at the U17 Five Nations Tournament this summer. He skated with the Saints during the fall camp to acclimate himself to the USHL for a potential call-up this season.
The call-up came during his Thanksgiving break from school and with the Saints shorthanded in the defense corps. He returned home Sunday but will more than likely rejoin the Saints during the winter.
“He stepped in and played very well in both games,” said Saints coach Greg Brown, a former NHL defenseman. “He has such a great head on his shoulders, which shows in how he understands the game and reads plays.
“The USHL is a big step up in speed from what he’s used to playing. But it wasn’t a problem for him because his brain is already working at that level. It’s great to see an ’05 defenseman step in and play as well as he did this weekend.”