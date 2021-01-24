Clayton Ridge certainly made its mark at the girls state wrestling tournament.
Samantha Spielbauer pinned her way through the 160-pound bracket at the third annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s unofficial girls state tournament, winning the Eagles’ first-ever state wrestling championship on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union does not yet sanction girls wrestling. Girls are eligible to wrestle in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state tournament.
Clayton Ridge’s Michaela Blume, Dubuque Wahlert’s Alana Duggan and Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel also earned top-eight finishes.
Spielbauer entered the tournament with an 8-5 record, but easily dispatched each of her opponents. Only one of her matches went past the first round, a 3-minute and 3-second pin of Muscatine’s Malia Cook in the quarterfinals. She stuck Humboldt’s Maria Elizondo in 35 seconds in the semifinals before grabbing gold with a pin of Spencer’s Morgan Griffin in 1:16 in the final.
Blume lost her 145-pound quarterfinal, but recorded three consecutive pins in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match. She finished the season 17-3 after losing a 10-8 decision in sudden victory to Centerville’s Sarah Lewis in the third-place match.
Wahlert’s Duggan, a fifth-place finisher last year, was pinned in her 138-pound quarterfinal, then rebounded with a pin to clinch a spot on the medal stand before falling again in the consolation seventh round. She finished in seventh place following a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Tierney Perkins in the seventh-place match and closed the season with a 12-2 record.
The Golden Eagles’ Marley McSwain lost her 160 quarterfinal and then lost again in her first consolation match and was eliminated.
Senior’s Reel lost by fall in her 113-pound quarterfinal, but bounced back to clinch a spot on the medal stand with a 14-11 decision in the consolation sixth round, but lost again in the seventh round. She finished in seventh place after winning by medical forfeit over East Sac County’s Kiersten Carrol in what would have been a rematch from Reel’s 3-1 overtime win in Friday’s third round. Reel is now 13-2.
Western Dubuque quarterfinalist Mya Lindauer, a state medalist last season, lost consecutive matches by fall in the 160 bracket to end her tournament. The Bobcats’ Josie Jecklin (152) and Adrianna Shephard (285) were also eliminated short of the podium.