Devin Eudaley is still trying to get used to playing baseball in the coronavirus world.
But, in Dubuque Hempstead’s season-opener on Tuesday night, the senior outfielder/pitcher certainly looked comfortable with his surroundings.
Eudaley went 4-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and four RBIs to lead the Mustangs to a 14-5 victory at city rival Senior. The season started three weeks later than usual, with social distancing protocol in place in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
“You pretty much can’t touch anything or get too close to your teammates, and you’re not supposed to spit or chew seeds, so it’s definitely different,” Eudaley said. “But we’re working with it, I guess. It doesn’t feel like baseball, but at least we have the opportunity to play.
“It feels good to come out and get a win in the first game. It’s been a while, and I’m just excited to play, to be honest. Hats off to my teammates for getting on base and setting me up tonight.”
Hempstead, which drew votes in the Iowa Class 4A preseason poll, pounded out 14 hits and scored in five of the seven innings. Eight different players had at least one hit, and six different spots in the lineup scored at least one run.
“We came into this season knowing we have a lot of offensive firepower,” said Zach Sabers, who went 3-for-4 with four runs scored. “At the same time, we know we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We have to go out and play.
“It felt really good to finally get out and show what we can do. This team has great chemistry and we all have the same goal of getting down to the state tournament.”
The Mustangs wasted little time in taking an early lead. Kellen Strohmeyer and Andrue Henry sandwiched a pair of walks around a Sabers ground out to set the table for cleanup man Logan Runde, who doubled off the right field fence for the first run of the game. Eudaley drove in a second run with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.
Senior threatened in the second inning, when pitcher Luke Kuennen drew a two-out walk, Ben Gourley singled to left and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Right fielder Runde ended the threat with a diving catch of an Alex Reavell drive.
The Mustangs padded their lead with five runs in the top of the third after Sabers singled and Henry walked to chase Kuennen in favor of reliever Brady Schiesl. Eudaley, Max Pins, George Sherlock and Michael Garrett all followed with RBI singles, and Pins scored on a wild pitch.
Sabers led off the fourth with a double to left field and scored the eighth run of the game on Eudaley’s slicing double just inside the right field line.
In the sixth, the Mustangs tacked on three more runs to enact the mercy rule. Sabers and Henry walked, Eudaley doubled to left to drive in a run and Pins delivered a sacrifice fly to right to make it 10-0. Hempstead added another run when Douglas Saunders reached on a two-out error.
“We knew the offense would be a strength of ours coming into the season, but more than anything we talked about our approach at the plate,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “Especially in the first game of the year. You don’t want to try to do too much. A lot of guys put good swings on the ball and had really good approaches at the plate.
“We wanted to get the barrel on the ball, and the guys really stuck with that approach throughout the game, and it paid dividends. It’s tough to start the season with an intracity game, but it feels good to get that first ‘W’ of the season.”
Senior kept the game going with a rally in the bottom of the sixth. Matthew Hirsch and Cole Smith reached on errors, Johnny Blake singled, and Ben Hefel plated a pair with a sharp single to right-center. Hefel later came around on a wild pitch to make it 11-3.
But Hempstead answered right back with three more runs in the seventh. Henry singled in the first, and Trey Schaber laced a two-out, two-run single to cap the rally.
Senior responded with two runs in the bottom half. Hefel delivered his second straight two-run single to cap a 3-for-3, four-RBI night.
“We had glimmers everywhere,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “Our bats the first three innings were what you’d expect in the first game of the year. But, by the end of the game, we made adjustments, put the ball in play and drove some gaps. You saw the bright spots, now it’s just a matter of putting it all together. But that will come.”