DES MOINES – The 6-foot-3 freshman sensation, Audi Crooks, garners a lot of attention. Bellevue Marquette certainly paid her plenty.
That allowed Algona Bishop Garrigan’s guards to really do the damage.
Molly Joyce scored a game-high 23 points and Kaylyn Meyers added 13 as the third-seeded Golden Bears pulled away with a blitzing 44-16 run over the second and third quarters to eliminate the second-seeded Mohawks, 69-37, in an Iowa Class 1A state semifinal on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Crooks still got hers, too, bullying her way to 17 points and 14 rebounds.
The Mohawks (24-2) closed their season in the state semifinals for the second straight year, and were led by senior Miranda Peters posting one final double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Tori Michel added nine points and 12 rebounds, finishing with 796 career boards to become the Mohawks’ career leader.
Garrigan (25-1) meets No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) in the state title game at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. The Mustangs lead the entire state in points, steals and assists and have won 53 straight games – the seventh longest win streak in five-player history. They haven’t lost since the state title game two years ago. Newell-Fonda beat the Mohawks in the semifinals last year en route to winning the state title.