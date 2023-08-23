Dubuque Wahlert is coming off one of the best seasons in program history after reaching the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals last fall but has bumped up a division this year.
West Delaware has established itself year in and year out as one of the top 3A programs, and Maquoketa is trying to re-establish itself as a playoff contender.
There are plenty of storylines to watch surrounding area football teams in Class 3A, and all three landed together in District 3.
Here is a capsule look at those teams this fall:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Jamie Marshall (5th season, 21-18)
Last year — 9-3 (4-1 Class 2A District 4), Iowa Class 2A state semifinalist
Returning starters — Jerren Gille (Sr., 5-10, 155, WR/DB); Dylan Kern (Sr., 6-0, 185, TE/DL/P); Kenny Petraitis (Sr., 5-11, 190, RB/DL); Andrew Slaght (Sr., 6-1, 210, OL/DL); Matt Bodnar (Jr., 6-1, 240, OL/DL); Michael Bormann (Jr., 6-1, 215, RB/LB); Carter Brant (Jr., 6-4, 225, OL/DL); Tom Scherr (Jr., 6-3, 190, WR/LB); Kevin Bradley (Sr., 6-0, 190, RB/LB); Spencer Cummer (Sr., 6-0, 175, QB/LB)
Other returning veterans — Michael Winter (Sr., 5-11, 190, TE/LB); Isaac Pfeiffer (Sr., 5-10, 160, WR/DB); Carter Rambousek (Sr., 5-11, 200, OL/DL); Jackson Weber (Sr., 6-0, 190, TE/DL); Logan Klein (Jr., 5-10, 230, OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Greg Smith (Jr., 6-2, 185, TE/LB); Chris Schmitt (Sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB/K); Luke Welbes (Jr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB); Drew Reilly (Jr., 5-10, 195, RB/DB); Nathan Schiesl (Jr., 6-0, 190, OL/DL/K); Tate Schope (Jr., 6-0, 200, RB/LB)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles last season earned the program’s first playoff win since 2008 and made their fourth-ever appearance in the state semifinals last season, but they will need to fill several holes after graduating the first four-year class under Marshall. The offensive backfield of Bormann and Petraitis figures to be a strength after both played critical roles last year. Bormann rushed for 699 yards and six touchdowns and Petraitis finished with 373 yards and five scores in reserve of graduated TH Player of the Year Ryan Brosius. The defense will be led by Gille, an all-state caliber defensive back, along with Bradley, Bodnar, Pfeiffer, Bormann and Petraitis.
Schedule — Aug. 25: CAMANCHE; Sept. 1: at Western Dubuque; Sept. 8: at Clinton; Sept. 15: DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION; Sept. 22: at Center Point-Urbana; Sept. 29: at Independence; Oct. 6: WEST DELAWARE; Oct. 13: at DeWitt Central; Oct. 20: MAQUOKETA
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Riley Brockway (3rd season, 1-17)
Last year — 1-8 (0-5 Class 3A District 4)
Returning starters — Maximo Kuan (Sr., 5-9, 270, OL/DL); Jackson Van Keuren (Sr., 6-3, 240, OL/DL); Sam Thines (Sr., 6-0, 160, OL/LB); Carter Meyer (Sr., 6-0, 145, WR/DB); Tate Martin (Jr., 5-11, 160, RB/LB); Braedon Tranel (Sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB); Mason Hayward (Sr., 6-0, 140, WR/DB); MJ Warthan (Jr., 5-8, 160, WR/DB); Riley Christiansen (Sr., 5-9, 140, WR/DB); Gavin Davis (Sr., 6-4, 206, OL/DL); O’Rien Donre (Sr., 6-0, 155, TE/LB)
Other returning veterans — Eli Lemke (Jr., 6-3, 170, TE/LB); Charlie Hafner (Jr., 6-3, 280, OL/DL); Sawyer Burken (Jr., 6-1, 225, OL/DL); Spencer Martin (Jr., 5-8, 165, RB/LB); Ayden Gjerstad (Jr., 5-9, 205, OL/DL); Tyler Klemme (Jr., 6-3, 200, OL/DL); Pryce Schueller (Jr., 5-10, 150, WR/DB); Derek Wilhelm (Jr., 5-11, 160, WR/DB); Tayte Tucker (Jr., 5-2, 135, WR/DB)
Promising newcomer — Sam Knotts (Sr., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Cardinals have had a few rough seasons in the recent past, but believe they have reasons to be optimistic this fall. Maquoketa returns a good group of seniors that will be leaned upon for production and leadership. That includes size on the offensive line. There is experience at the skill positions, which should help with the transition to a new quarterback. Tate Martin is the team’s top returning rusher after running for 128 yards last season. Meyer caught 51 passes for 659 yards and seven touchdowns, and also completed 7 of 9 passes for 62 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tranel was the team’s second-leading receiver after hauling in 44 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns.
Schedule — Aug. 25: at Anamosa; Sept. 1: CLINTON; Sept. 8: NORTHEAST; Sept. 15: at Marion; Sept. 22: at West Delaware; Sept. 29: DEWITT CENTRAL; Oct. 6: at Independence; Oct. 13: CENTER POINT-URBANA; Oct. 20: at Dubuque Wahlert
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Doug Winkowitsch (20th season, 150-54)
Last year — 5-5 (4-1 Class 3A District 3)
Returning starters — Brent Yonkovic (Jr., 5-10, 175, QB); Conrad Smith (Sr., 6-1, 190, WR/DB); Seth Jackson (Jr., 6-2, 170, WR); Haze Seibert (Sr., 5-18, 150, DB); Memphis Voelker (Jr., 5-11, 200, LB); John Beswick (Sr., 6-4, 190, WR/DB); Cash Hauser (Sr., 6-4, 220, TE/DE); Jeryn Funke (Jr., 5-10, 210, OL/LB); Jack Smith (Sr., 6-3, 215, OL/LB); Noah Felton (Sr., 6-1, 215, OL/DL); Owen Petlon (Jr., 6-3, 230, OL)
Other returning veterans — Jax Miller (Jr., WR/DB); Parker Peterson (Jr., OL/DL); Julio Weber (Sr., RB/LB)
Outlook — The Hawks have established themselves as one of the top programs in the area year in and year hope and they expect that to continue this season. Winkowitsch says the team will have above average speed to utilize in its run-heavy offense this season, which will not bode well for opponents — especially with an experienced offensive line. The team returns six defensive starters and nine on offense, including five all-district selections for a season ago. Yonkovic threw for 875 yards with five touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, but added 826 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. West Delaware graduated its top two running backs from last year. Jackson (15 receptions, 169 yards, two touchdowns) and Beswick (seven receptions, 125 yards) are the top returning receivers.
Schedule — Aug. 25: WESTERN DUBUQUE; Sept. 1: at Decorah; Sept. 8: at La Porte City Union; Sept. 15 WEBSTER CITY; Sept. 22: MAQUOKETA; Sept. 29: at Center Point-Urbana; Oct. 6: at Dubuque Wahlert; Oct. 13: INDEPENDENCE; Oct. 20: at DeWitt Central