10082021-wahlertvsoelweinfootball4-sg.JPG

Dubuque Wahlert’s Michael Bormann runs for a touchdown during a game last season at the Rock Bowl. Bormann rushed for 699 yards and six touchdowns last season as the Golden Eagles reached the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Wahlert is coming off one of the best seasons in program history after reaching the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals last fall but has bumped up a division this year.

West Delaware has established itself year in and year out as one of the top 3A programs, and Maquoketa is trying to re-establish itself as a playoff contender.

