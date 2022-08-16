Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway fans were greeted at the gates on Sunday night by colorful bikes and backpacks filled with classroom supplies on “Back to School” night.
The event was started 23 years ago by Daryl Barklow, who enlisted his friend, Drew Cook, to begin a program at the speedway to give back to the community, Cook said.
Barklow has since passed away, but Cook has called on his family and friends from throughout the area to contribute to an event that “makes 500 kids happy in one night.”
“I don’t want any credit for this at all,” Cook said. “Humble. I’m just very humbled to do this and my whole family is here helping. We know we have to give back to the community. It’s just what we do. Dubuque has been very good to me. This is no tax write off. This is about kids.”
The “Back to School” night event gave away 500 school backpacks, offered 50 new bicycles to children in a free raffle, and $8,500 in change was scattered for children to pick up by age groups. Cook said more than 35 key donors made the event possible along with the support of his family.
Jenny Stewart, of Dubuque, brought 4-year-old Olivia Turner to the event for the second year in a row. Stewart said Turner was a little too young last year to fully understand what the event was all about. This year, Turner went to the bikes and immediately began hunting for her favorite.
“This is really a terrific event at the speedway,” Stewart said. “It’s a great night for the kids. There’s a lot of excitement.”
Before hot laps began at the racetrack, children lined up for an opportunity to get a ride in a racecar. About 200 children participated in the ride, being chauffeured around the track with engines revving, but vehicles traveling at safe speeds.
Racetrack announcer Jason Frommelt said the “Back to School” night event in Dubuque is grand compared to similar events at other area racetracks.
“Other people are doing good things — (Cook) has taken this to a different level,” Frommelt said. “It’s not unique, but in scale it’s something else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.